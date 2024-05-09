Jo Dee Messina to Bring Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour to a sold-out Ryman Auditorium

Multi-platinum country singer Jo Dee Messina is set to make her much-anticipated Ryman Auditorium debut on Saturday, April 27 to a sold-out crowd. Her wildly successful Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour has sold out shows nationwide and she’s finally making a stop in Music City. Due to overwhelming demand, fans who were unable to secure tickets will have the opportunity to stream the show live via Veeps, the premier streaming platform. All Access subscribers can enjoy the concert as part of their subscription, while individual show tickets for the live stream are available for purchase at veeps.com for $12.99.

Jo Dee Messina: Live from the Ryman Auditorium promises an unforgettable evening of Messina’s iconic hits, deep cuts and new music. Scheduled to broadcast live on Veeps at TIME PM CT on Saturday, April 27 the event will remain accessible on the platform for two years following its original air date, with a 7-day rewatch period for individual ticket holders. For more info and to purchase your ticket, visit veeps.com.

Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour Dates

May 16 – Shipshewana, Ind. – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center May 17 – Rosemont, Ill. – Joe’s Live

May 18 – Troy, Ohio – Hobart Arena

May 31 – Stamford, Conn. – Palace Theatre

June 1 – Webster, Mass. – Indian Ranch

June 2 – Boston, Mass. – House of Blues

June 6 – Sidney, Maine – The Bowl in the Pines

June 7 – Hampton Beach – N.H. – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom June 8 – Hyannis, Mass. – Cape Cod Melody Tent

June 14 – Santa Rosa, Calif. – Country Summer Music Festival June 28 – Redwood Falls, Minn. – Vicki’s Camp N Country Jam June 29 – Fargo, N.D.Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

June 30 – Dauphin, Man. – Dauphin’s Countryfest

July 11 – Fort Loramie, Ohio – Country Concert

About Jo Dee Messina

Jo Dee Messina is one of the most iconic country artists of the ‘90s and ‘00s and still has a reputation as one of the genre’s most passionate, high-energy performers. In 1996, she kicked off her notable career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that immediately made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee’s resumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Over the years, Jo Dee has amassed over half a billion streams on Pandora, hundreds of millions of album and song streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and millions of views on YouTube. Her impressive listenership recently earned her acknowledgment for having one of the Top 20 country albums of the 1990s on Spotify. Additionally, her social media accounts are collectively followed by millions of fans. Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, inviting fans to see behind the masquerade. For complete information and upcoming tour dates please visit www.JoDeeMessina.com and follow @jodeemessina on Instagram, TikTok and on Facebook.

About Veeps

Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About All Access

Veeps All Access is the first music subscription service to offer premium quality concerts and live music entertainment, connecting artists with fans when they can’t be in the crowd. Subscribers will have unlimited access to hundreds of upcoming live and on-demand performances each year, exclusive Veeps-only artist content, merch drops, and more for $11.99 a month, or an annual fee of $120. It’s your all-access pass to a show, every night, wherever you are.