NMAs Nominations Time Of Year

Seems to be that time of year when we honor recording artists and bands for our annual New Music Awards. In usual fashion New Music Weekly also acknowledges radio stations, programmers, record labels and industry professionals among others. This year for some reason there has been a huge response and participation the likes of which we have never seen before. There was much thought that through this pandemic the award notion would not mean as much, but we were so wrong as this year tops interest by leaps and bounds.

As in recent years we have provided an open ballot by which our subscribers and music fans could again participate in the process of helping to choose the final list of NMA nominees. The open ballot was flooded with submissions and ideas for nominations and we followed the public’s requests and attention. Now that the nominations are here the same process is in place helping us take nominees into the winner’s circle.

Already we have a record number to process, it appears to all be working in fine fashion. If you would have tried to predict the ways of the year 2020 you could have never in a million guessed the way that it actually turned out. The sudden attack of Covid threw everything overboard changing the way we currently live now and quite possibly forever. Even in our small circle of friends and associates, we’ve known people that have been stricken bringing all of this too close to home for anyone’s liking.

With respect to the awards, in the major artist arena Top40 leaders for best single include “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd, “Diamonds” from Sam Smith & “Dynamite” by BTS among others. Major Male pop artists range from Harry Styles, Justin Bieber & Lewis Capaldi while the female pop artist category includes Ariana Grande & Ava Max among others. Country had a very big showing indeed with a field that found song nominees from “God Whispered Your Name” by Keith Urban to “Happy Anywhere” by Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani among other Country music leaders. Country Male Artists included Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, Kane Brown leading the pack & Best Female Artists ranged from Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce to Carrie Underwood.

There are also numerous independent artists that have been singled out. Just to give you some insight, check out the many new and upstart artists and group’s that have gone the extra mile to post banner ads and such in order to lobby for the vote. A good many of our indie friends have gone the extra mile to let you know that they appreciate the support they have been given by our reporting stations. They all deserve as much adulation and attention as the major label artists and many of them had some rather stellar music that at one point or another graced the charts here at New Music Weekly.

Our NMA Nominations also include radio stations, programmers, record labels and music industry professionals. The amazing number of music and program directors that take the time during their very busy week to take calls from radio promoters and artists is quite something. To be able to give them a little acknowledgement is really the least we can do and seeing many of their names on the nomination list brings a smile to our faces. The same goes true for the many industry professionals that include promotion people and publicists all of which are key elements to the success of our music industry.

New Music Weekly will continue to update you on many of the nominees as we get close to the final list of winners. For many artists and bands that need a little extra push we are updating our on-line advertising to help make things more affordable and to keep the push going right until the final outcome. A good many of our artist nominees are currently on the charts with either existing or new singles for radio. You can see by our charts just how well many of them continue to do. We’d like to take a moment to congratulate all of our New Music Award nominees as they are all so deserving. We can only hope that this can be a springboard of some better times to come for them and for all of us.