NMA Top40 Winners and Shoutouts

Dua Lipa is about as hot as any female (or male) artist around these days. It’s really been hit after hit and she displays it all once again with the release of “Illusion” (Warner). Such a powerhouse track that you can’t put down. Radio is all over this one big time and from the words we are getting out there at radio, this one really could go “all the way”. Sabrina Carpenter is pulling no punches and make no mistake about that. Just as her single “Feather” has been sitting at #1 for a number of weeks, her latest and greatest in “Espresso” (Island/Republic) really tops things off. It appears that this is another top of the chart single from this rising star and we are so very thrilled for her.

Justin Timberlake continues his return to radio and in a very big way. Many of our music and program directors are all over his new “No Angels” (RCA) song. This is a smart entry and we can see what all of the excitement is all about after only one play. Also pulling in some rather impressive numbers is Beyonce. Not only is the first single from her country album “Texas Hold ‘Em” doing blockbuster business, her new single with Miley Cyrus entitled “II Most Wanted” (Parkwood/Columbia) is breaking big time. For any of the non-believers, and some of us right here, Beyonce is pop and Country all the way.

Usher continues his winning ways and the charts are telling the tale. “Kissing Strangers” (mega/gamma) is a real monster jam for Usher who is still getting raves and waves from his recent Super Bowl performance. Even though he had to pick up much of the tab personally, it’s already paying out massive dividends and that’s quite a bundle. The shows have been selling out and the crowds are getting bigger so the gamble has paid off.

The pairing of the ever popular Jelly Roll and rising star Lainey Wilson has turned into something rather special. “Save Me” (Stoney Creek/BMG) is the jam I’m referring to which is crossing from Hot AC, Country to Top40. Now that is what we refer to as a massive “crossover Hit”! It’s such a great song from start to finish and music lovers and radio listeners have been singing its praises from coast to coast. Good move Mr. Jelly Roll.

Muni Long is set for one of the biggest singles in 2024. “Made For Me” (Def Jam/Republic) is nothing short of brilliant and it really shines as a monster hit that is already crossing formats. The production is first-rate and the songwriting is as cool and brilliant as it comes. The move that Meghan Trainor took to include T-Pain on her track has really turned into radio magic. “Been Like This” (Epic) is pretty amazing and it has given Meghan the opportunity to be a topic of conversation at radio. Love this one a lot and I’m told there is a lot more brilliance ahead for Meghan and her brilliant team. You go girl!

Recording artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor got a bit ripped off by some of the radio gods. I’m not sure what happened, but she dropped a solid winner in “Murder On The Dancefloor” (Casablanca/Republic) only to have it pulled back by her record label and or management. Hey once you have a hit you need to stick with it. Maybe she and the team behind her know something that we don’t but we wish her the best of luck regardless.

Renee Rapp keeps fighting the good fight and make no mistake about her quest to take over the music industry. Not only is she still getting raves from her last performance on Saturday Night Live, her new “Not My Fault” (Interscope) continues to bloom to even greater heights. This actress turned pop star is getting the best of both worlds these days and why not. Victoria Monet continues her winning ways as well and there will be no denying her the greatness she deserves. “On My Mama” (Lovett Music/RCA) is truly one of the hottest singles at radio right now so put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Knox is taking over the Top40 these days and we seemed to have called it in our last report. The radio world is truly loving “Not The 1975” (Atlantic) and is opening up a brand new world. This is our big annual Winners edition. A major congrats to all of our winners and the new breaking hits setting the plate