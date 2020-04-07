NLE Choppa Releases New Banger “Walk Em Down” Feat. Roddy Ricch!!!

Rising rap star NLE Choppa continues his hot streak with the release of “Walk Em Down” feat. Roddy Ricch via No Love Entertainment / Warner Records. The Cash Money AP and Loshendrix-produced track hits hard as the young artists unleash their original styles. “Walk Em Down” is on track to be the “Song of the Summer” from its melodic verses, infectious wordplay, climactic chorus and a new dance that’s sure to trend on TikTok. Listen to “Walk Em Down” HERE and watch the video HERE.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

With poise, charisma and cleverness way beyond his years, 17-year-old NLE Choppa burst onto the scene and immediately grabbed our attention and captured our hearts. Choppa has amassed approximately 2 billion cumulative streams across platforms and 474 million total YouTube views while gaining a cult following that transcends age and socioeconomic status. His breakout hit “Shotta Flow” has achieved an RIAA platinum certification and more than 125 million views alone for its raw, true-to-life music video, while the remix featuring Blueface has garnered over 137 million views and counting. Additionally, Choppa’s latest single “Camelot” has already earned an RIAA platinum certification while “Shotta Flow 3,” “Capo,” “Shotta Flow 2” and his “Shotta Flow Remix” reached certified gold status. His music and charisma have also garnered support from Billboard, The New York Times, Forbes, GQ, Complex and XXL. As a young boss with street-savvy, Choppa and his family grew No Love Entertainment (NLE) from humble beginnings in Memphis to a burgeoning full-fledged imprint with Warner Records. NLE Choppa continues to take hip hop by storm and solidifies his place as the next global superstar.

FOLLOW NLE CHOPPA:

