NewRockStars Launches Triple Crown Unsigned Talent Search That Seeks To Connect Professional MMA Fighters With The Top Unsigned Musicians

NewRockStars, the new premiere online platform for discovering new music and unsigned talent, has launched its Triple Crown Unsigned Talent Search. The competition is the first “original music” talent search to crown three grand prize winners, including the best-unsigned artist, the best-unsigned rapper, and the best-unsigned band.

The competition is open to all unsigned artists, rappers, and bands that write, record, and perform original music. All three winners will take home over 25k in prizes and gear, including licensing deals, all expenses paid trips to perform at industry events, sponsorships, and more.

Among those prizes are licensing opportunities to collaborate with a UFC fighter to write and produce the fighter’s next walkout song that will debut during a live televised fight.

“We’ve approached this competition asking ourselves how we can serve these musicians. What do they need? What kind of opportunities will bring the most impact and advantage for them?” said NewRockStars co-founder and V.P. of A&R, Lisa Rodriguez. “We built this competition based on these questions and have been scouring the internet to find the most promising acts out there. Most of these artists have already built up some kind of audience, so it’s not just about exposing them to a wider audience; it’s about connecting them with more epic and lucrative opportunities for their music than they could achieve on their own.”

The submission and judging process happens over many months. It is a “hands-on” process with NewRockStar’s Music Team filtering through all weekly submissions to finalize the top 100 contestants to be announced by May 30, 2023.

The top 100 semi-finalists will go through an online fan vote, and NewRockstar’s VP of A&R to the top three (3) finalists in each category: best-unsigned artist, rapper, and band.

A five-member music industry panel will judge the nine (9) finalists based on live performance videos, marketability, and overall musicianship.

Three grand prize winners will emerge as the best-unsigned artist, best-unsigned rapper, and best-unsigned band. First-place and runner-up winners will receive thousands in prizes. All contestants that submit music will receive over $325 in free marketing and Spotify playlist promotion.

The Triple Crown Unsigned Talent Search is open to all genres of music (except for children’s music). The only requirements are that the contestant(s) is/are unsigned and write, record, and perform original music.

Early-bird registration is $35 through February 28, 2023, and includes up to (3) three-song submissions. Registration fees will increase after early-bird registration to $50. The final deadline to submit is May 16, 2023.

Unsigned artists, rappers, and bands can submit their music for consideration by visiting the NewRockStars website. For more information or to register to submit music, visit www.newrockstars.com

Contact:

Lisa Rodriguez

Co-founder, VP A&R

NewRockStars

lisa@newrockstars.com

773-257-9477 x316