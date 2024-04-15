New Music Weekly Reveals 2024 NMA Winners

New Music Weekly has announced the winners for the 2024 New Music Awards. Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow and AJR are among many winners, while independent artists John Journey, Jeremy Parsons and Eileen Carey are among numerous indie artists that picked up awards. NMA provided an “open ballot” of which subscribers and music fans once again had the opportunity to vote for their favorites. In addition to artists and song categories, there are new winners for radio stations, programmers, labels, and industry professionals. For a complete list of NMA Winners visit here.

New Music Weekly is now in pre-preparation for a special 2024 NMA edition. All recent New Music Award winners and artists with new releases should contact the publication which will be offering special discount advertising rates to artists and record labels.