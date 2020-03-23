New Music Weekly Magazine Reveals 2020 New Music Awards Winners

New Music Weekly has announced the winners for their 2020 New Music Awards. Maren Morris, Sam Smith & the Jonas Brothers are among the many major label artist winners while independent artists December Rose, Benny Marsella, and Linards Zarins are among numerous indie artists that elevated as NMA Winners.

New Music Awards administered an “open ballot” by which subscribers, music industry executives, radio programmers, and music fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorites. In addition to artists and song categories, there are new NMA winners at radio stations, radio programmers, record labels and music industry professionals.

Visit New Music Awards now to view a complete list of NMA Winners.

And the Winners are…

TOP40/CHR Song of the Year

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

TOP40/CHR Male Artist of the Year

Post Malone

TOP40/CHR Female Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

TOP40/CHR Group of the Year

Jonas Brothers

TOP40/CHR New Artist of the Year

December Rose

TOP40/CHR New Group of the Year

Blue Danes

TOP40/CHR Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Linards Zarins

TOP 40 Radio Station of the Year

KSPI

TOP40/CHR PD of the Year

Jason Kranz

TOP40/CHR MD of the Year

Warren Lawrence

TOP40/CHR Promotion of the Year

All Access

TOP40/CHR Record Label of the Year

Capitol

AC/Hot AC Song of the Year

“Someone You Loved” Lewis Capaldi

AC/Hot AC Male Artist of the Year

Sam Smith

AC/Hot AC Female Artist of the Year

Eileen Carey

AC/Hot AC Group of the Year

Jonas Brothers

AC/Hot AC New Artist of the Year

Joe Taylor

AC/Hot AC New Group of the Year

Tower Circle

AC/Hot AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Benny Marsella

AC/Hot AC Radio Station of the Year

WVIN

AC/Hot AC PD of the Year

Vincent Wilson

AC/Hot AC MD of the Year

Mike Betten

AC/Hot AC Record Label of the Year

Columbia/Sony

Country Song of the Year

“10,000 Hours” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Country Male Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Country Female Artist of the Year

Maren Morris

Country Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Country New Artist of the Year

Arvie Bennett Jr

Country New Group of the Year

Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Rob Georg

Country Radio Station of the Year

KDOL

Country PD of the Year

Jim Wolfe

Country MD of the Year

Mike Betten

Country Promotion of the Year

Ed Spacek/The Spacek Company

Country Record Label of the Year

Big Machine/Universal

Crossover Artist/Band of the Year

Billy F Otis

Record Pool of the Year

Soundworks

Publicity/PR of the Year

2911 Media

Internet/Syndicated Radio of the Year

TBN