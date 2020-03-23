New Music Weekly Magazine Reveals 2020 New Music Awards Winners
New Music Weekly has announced the winners for their 2020 New Music Awards. Maren Morris, Sam Smith & the Jonas Brothers are among the many major label artist winners while independent artists December Rose, Benny Marsella, and Linards Zarins are among numerous indie artists that elevated as NMA Winners.
New Music Awards administered an “open ballot” by which subscribers, music industry executives, radio programmers, and music fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorites. In addition to artists and song categories, there are new NMA winners at radio stations, radio programmers, record labels and music industry professionals.
Visit New Music Awards now to view a complete list of NMA Winners.
And the Winners are…
TOP40/CHR Song of the Year
“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish
TOP40/CHR Male Artist of the Year
Post Malone
TOP40/CHR Female Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
TOP40/CHR Group of the Year
Jonas Brothers
TOP40/CHR New Artist of the Year
December Rose
TOP40/CHR New Group of the Year
Blue Danes
TOP40/CHR Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Linards Zarins
TOP 40 Radio Station of the Year
KSPI
TOP40/CHR PD of the Year
Jason Kranz
TOP40/CHR MD of the Year
Warren Lawrence
TOP40/CHR Promotion of the Year
All Access
TOP40/CHR Record Label of the Year
Capitol
AC/Hot AC Song of the Year
“Someone You Loved” Lewis Capaldi
AC/Hot AC Male Artist of the Year
Sam Smith
AC/Hot AC Female Artist of the Year
Eileen Carey
AC/Hot AC Group of the Year
Jonas Brothers
AC/Hot AC New Artist of the Year
Joe Taylor
AC/Hot AC New Group of the Year
Tower Circle
AC/Hot AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Benny Marsella
AC/Hot AC Radio Station of the Year
WVIN
AC/Hot AC PD of the Year
Vincent Wilson
AC/Hot AC MD of the Year
Mike Betten
AC/Hot AC Record Label of the Year
Columbia/Sony
Country Song of the Year
“10,000 Hours” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Country Male Artist of the Year
Thomas Rhett
Country Female Artist of the Year
Maren Morris
Country Group of the Year
Old Dominion
Country New Artist of the Year
Arvie Bennett Jr
Country New Group of the Year
Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Rob Georg
Country Radio Station of the Year
KDOL
Country PD of the Year
Jim Wolfe
Country MD of the Year
Mike Betten
Country Promotion of the Year
Ed Spacek/The Spacek Company
Country Record Label of the Year
Big Machine/Universal
Crossover Artist/Band of the Year
Billy F Otis
Record Pool of the Year
Soundworks
Publicity/PR of the Year
2911 Media
Internet/Syndicated Radio of the Year
TBN