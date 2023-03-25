Nationally Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Kelly Lang Releases Audiobook Version Of Her Autobiography “I’m Not Going Anywhere”

Singer-songwriter Kelly Lang’s autobiography, I’m Not Going Anywhere, is now available in audiobook format through Amazon, Audible, Apple Books, and directly from KellyLang.net. Lang, an eighteen-year breast cancer survivor, has shared her journey of healing that brought her through the ups and downs of life which includes her love story with country music legend and husband, T.G. Sheppard, her career in the music industry, raising two daughters as a single mother while receiving the devastating diagnosis from her doctor that forever changed her world. The foreword, written by the late Dame Olivia Newton-John, highlights their friendship and close bond, while the book provides life lessons and showcases Lang’s positive attitude during her darkest days. Every chapter of I’m Not Going Anywhere is recorded in Lang’s voice, except one, titled “From T.G.’s Perspective.” For the first time, in T.G.’s voice, listeners will also be able to hear their journey from his memory, recollection, and point of view. Never shying away from her faith, Lang shares her powerful story to provide comfort, hope, and even healing to listeners from all walks of life.

“I am thrilled that my book is now available in audiobook format,” shares Lang. “Due to vision problems or a busy schedule, many fans have expressed that they would rather listen to a story than read it. Having the ability to provide this version is something close to my heart, as I can definitely relate to both situations.”

Kelly Lang recently released her highly anticipated album, Old Soul II. Surviving the test of time, Lang’s approach to these thirteen popular classic hits of the 70s and 80s turns back the hand of time to uncover the feel-good intent of yesteryear, which have become staples in the hearts of millions. This collection of hits contains songs from music’s greatest era including “Midnight Train To Georgia,” “Careless Whisper,” “Every Time You Go Away,” and a special dance version of “Missing You.” The music video for “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” was recently premiered by Taste Of Country. Old Soul II is available to download and stream on all digital platforms.

About Kelly Lang:

As a songwriter, Lang has had a stellar career with her songs being recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis, TG Sheppard, and Johnny Lee, just to name a few. She has also performed/recorded duets with iconic artists, Sir Barry Gibb, Dame Olivia Newton-John, Paul Shaffer, and Lee Greenwood. As an artist, Lang has released several albums including ‘11:11,’ ‘Shades of K,’ ‘Throwback,’ ‘Obsession’, and ‘Iconic Duets’ with her husband, TG Sheppard. In the spring of 2020, Lang re-released her classic children’s album ‘Lullaby Country,’ which was originally sold at Cracker Barrel. Also in 2020, Lang released a collection of classic hits that she produced called Old Soul. As part of a national campaign, her voice and writing skills can be heard on television with her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” throughout the United States as the official anthem for the Ascension Hospital commercial. In 2021, she released her autography also titled I’m Not Going Anywhere. Lang’s new album, ‘Old Soul II,’ the latest installment of vintage hits is available now.