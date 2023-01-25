Mike Kuster “Friends With Benefits” now at Country radio: Download Here

Mike Kuster releases the latest single, “Friends With Benefits” from his critically acclaimed debut album, Better Late Than Never.

“I wrote this song about a friend of mine who was always getting into trouble,” Mike joked. “He just couldn’t stop getting caught until he finally found a ‘friend with benefits’ that I hope will be his forever,” he continued.

“Friends With Benefits” recently debuted at #7 on Europe’s Hot Disc Top 40.

The song has seen a lot of success on streaming platforms after SavingCountryMusic.com’s Trigger wrote “The ‘hit’ of the effort might be “Friends with Benefits,” which has one of those choruses that goes on too long in the best of ways like “Blame It On Your Heart” by Patty Loveless.”

Saving Country Music’s Top 25 Playlists featured “Friends With Benefits” for several months. Mike’s debut album, Better Late Than Never, has received international attention. Mike’s interviews on radio shows include shows in the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Canada, and in the United States. His songs are consistently played and streamed all over the world.

Mike’s singles have reached the top of domestic independent and European music charts, including “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket” which was named Independent Music Network’s Country Song of the Year for 2021. His last single, “FarmHer” spent several weeks at #1 on IMN’s Country Chart, #4 on Europe’s HotDisc 40 Chart, and #42 on CDX’s True Indie Chart.

Mike and his band, The Catoctin Cowboys, performed throughout the Maryland, District of Columbia, Virginia, and West Virginia in 2022. Their largest venue, The Great Frederick Fair, put them in front of over 2,100 people in the historic grandstand at one of the nation’s oldest and longest running fairs. Mike will expand touring in 2023 to include dates around the country. Mike has also been working on a second album with his producer and studio team in Nashville, TN.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mike Kuster

Song Title: Friends With Benefits

Publishing: Michael John Kuster

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: MJK Music Country

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: Better Late Than Never

Record Label: MJK Music