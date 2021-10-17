Meg Berry Releases Lyric Video for “Built to Lose”

The Garden State’s Meg Berry is releasing a music lyric video for her single “Built to Lose” which is quickly climbing up radio charts across Country and AC/Hot radio. Fresh on the heels of her #1 Top 40 single “Colored Balloons” going viral on Tik Tok along with the “Colored Balloons” music video racking up almost 50,000 plays in just a few weeks as a result, Berry is excited to release this new video.

“I’ve been a passionate fan of animation my whole life, so it is a thrill to be able to work with so many great animators on videos for my music. I’m so excited to share the music video for “Built to Lose” with everyone. “Built to Lose” features incredible musicians like Matt Beck (Matchbox 20, Rob Thomas) and Lee Nadel (Sara Bareilles, Lana Del Rey) that I am so honored to work with. I can’t wait to see “Built to Lose” brought to life on the screen in a whole new medium of art for people to enjoy.” say Berry

Radio may download “Built To Lose” HERE

About Built To Lose:

Written, sung and produced by Meg Berry “Built to Lose” features Matt Beck (Rob Thomas, Matchbox 20, Lisa Loeb) on electric guitar, Lee Nadel (Sara Bareilles, Lana Del Ray, “Waitress”) on bass, Brian Gottesman (Chucklehead) on acoustic guitar and John O’Reilly (Mandy Moore, Jason Mraz, Jimmy Eat World) on drums. Mixed and mastered by 7-time Grammy nominee and 3-Time Grammy winner Marc Urselli (U2, Elton John, Lucinda Williams)

About Meg Berry:

Singer-songwriter, producer Meg Berry has been praised everywhere from Billboard Magazine to Refinery 29. Her song “Colored Balloons” spent 3 weeks at #1 on Top 40 radio. Live, she made her solo-artist debut at the CBGB’s Music and Film Festival in NYC on Saturday, October 11, 2014 headlining the reopening of the infamous Bar 13 in Union Square to a packed house. Meg’s radio ride began when her “Happy Holiday Song” debuted in November 2020 at #3 on the Holiday radio charts. Meg lives and records for her record label Farm to Table Sounds in a big ole barn in South Orange, NJ with her family. Meg has written an alt country body of work in her signature Gotham Country style that tells the very personal story of the man who goes to war and brings the war home.

