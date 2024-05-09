Mallow Hill Set To Release “Thinkin’ Bout My Baby” June 7

Baltimore quintet, Mallow Hill are set to release their debut song “Thinkin’ Bout My Baby” June 7, 2024. Recorded at famed 3Sirens in Nashville, “Thinkin’ Bout My Baby” was produced by Grammy-nominated Dex Green (Elvis Costello, Margo Price, Nicole Atkins, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Shemekia Copeland) and engineered by Joe Costa (Ben Folds, Caitlin Rose, Amanda Palmer), the song also features some of Nashville’s best session players, including Jack Lawrence on bass (The Raconteurs, Dead Weather, Jack White), Meg Coleman on drums (Alison Russell, Brandi Carlisle, Jenny Lewis), and Ray Jacildo on keys, synth, mellotron (The Black Keys, Marcus King, Yola). Mallow Hill’s debut album will be released later this year.

Mallow Hill sparks a bright light into modern-day blues and rock & roll creating music that melds together a mesmerizing symphony of raw emotion, pulsating rhythms, and electrifying melodies. The band channels an eclectic mix of musical inspiration including Gary Clark Jr, The Black Pumas, Marcus King Band, Led Zeppelin, and The Black Keys, among others, to shape their unique sonic identity.

“Thinkin’ Bout My Baby” features a spellbinding bass line to accompany Mikayla Joseph’s sultry and powerful vocals, weaving a timeless narrative about personal growth amidst the tumult of toxic relationships, individuals, and habits. “’Thinkin’ Bout My Baby’ is about recognizing my own bad habits and patterns that were learned through toxic relationships and an unhealthy lifestyle and trying to heal, grow, and learn from them,” says Mikayla Joseph. “Writing this song and the album as a whole has been quite a healing experience for me. It marks the beginning of finding out who I am as a writer and musician. Being able to write and use my voice to express my emotions, experiences, and trauma then turn them into songs I can share with the world is something I think every artist dreams of doing.”

The name, Mallow Hill pays homage to the street in Baltimore where the band’s origin story began. The street “Mallow Hill” has always served a purpose as a headquarters for music creation and collaboration, with an open door policy that has been established by band leader and founder, Danny Gwinn. This hub of musical creativity and collaboration eventually led to his introduction to Mikayla, helping to gradually shape the musical sound and soul that is Mallow Hill. It was this framework that led to the emergence and establishment of the band.

After near sell out performances in and around the Baltimore, Virginia, Eastern Shore area, Mallow Hill have already gained a strong following in the region. They will be performing several dates this summer (see below) with more dates to be added soon.

Mallow Hill is Mikayla Joseph (vocals), Danny Gwinn (guitar), Mac Dignam (keys), John Menefee (drums), and Chris Reynolds (bass, harmonica, vocals).

Mallow Hill Tour Dates:

June 1 – The Lurman Theatre in Catonsville, MD

June 14 – Fleet Week Festival at Broadway Square, Fells Point in Baltimore, MD

June 15 – The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes, DE

June 16 – The Kennett Flash in Kennett Square, PA

July 19 – 118 North in Wayne, PA

July 20 – Still Partners in Sea Cliff, NY

Mallow Hill

Website

Spotify

Instagram

X

Facebook

YouTube