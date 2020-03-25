Loud Luxury w/ Brando “Gummy” Video Out Today

Few first-time collabs have been as monumentally impactful as Loud Luxury featuring Brando’s multi-million-stream smash hit “Body” (668+ million Spotify streams to date). Now Loud Luxury continues to build on that milestone record with “Gummy” and the release of its video today :

View now here: https://youtu.be/ZhgmsztRN8k

Listen now here: https://armas1719.lnk.to/GummyPR

Directed by Adrian Pereya (@adrian_actually), the video features Loud Luxury’s Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace cruising around a small town in a vintage hotrod bringing better vibes to people with a look and shoulder-lift. It’s all set to the beat of “Gummy” with the lyric, “Life’s not fair but it can be/Stretch around like a gummy.”

Included on Loud Luxury’s upcoming Nights Like This EP (out March 27 on Armada Music), “Gummy” is the third single following “Cold Feet” and title track “Nights Like This” with CID.