Lost Hearts Long for Love on New Single “Night to Remember”

Lost Hearts is returning pop sensibility to rock music with their single, “Night to Remember.” Carrying the torch to a new generation of rockers, this perfect blend of genres is sure to be a hit with their fans and new listeners alike. The track, produced by Johnny K (3 Doors Down, Plain White T’s, Disturbed), is loaded with attitude and catchy choruses. Through their lyrics and sound, Lost Hearts perfectly capture the universal feeling of wanting someone so badly that you would do anything to spend just one night together.

“Night To Remember is about that feeling of wanting someone who doesn’t want you back. But you know that if you could spend even one night together, you would both fall for each other.” – Max Frye

Nashville-based rock/alternative band Lost Hearts is bringing pop sensibilities and glamour back to a new generation of rockers carrying the rock torch. The band formed when four lead guitar players got together to write songs that would lighten up their rock and roll roots. They flipped a coin to see who would sing, play drums and bass. Lost Hearts’ songs are laden with punk rock attitude combined with the unforgettable earworms of their pop-rock choruses. When Lost Hearts walk into any room, their stage presence and confidence make heads turn. It is clear that they are destined to be one of the next big forces in rock.

Lost Hearts is:

Max Frye, Vocals and Guitar

JT Shea, Guitar and Bass

Victor Adriel, Guitar and Bass

Mitch Arnholt, Drums

