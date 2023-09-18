Lars Larson Syndicated Radio Show Celebrates 20 Years

Afternoon talk show host Lars Larson heard on KXL/Portland, OR, and host of the syndicated Lars Larson show heard live 3-6pm Pacific on over 100 affiliate stations, is celebrating an impressive two decades in syndication this month.

Lars Larson stated, “20 years ago this month, Peter Kosann (then CEO of Westwood One) asked me to do a nationally syndicated radio talk show to replace a departing host. When Peter and I both left WW1 and he formed Compass Media Networks, he asked if I would continue the partnership we had forged in the first 6 years. I quickly and happily agreed. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Over the years, Larson’s show has not only endured but flourished, proudly marking the start of its third decade in national syndication. The show’s unique approach places “naysayers” at the forefront of discussions, fostering open and honest dialogue on a range of topics including the 2nd amendment, illegal immigration and climate change.

Larson’s commitment to providing “Right Talk from the Left Coast” has resonated with audiences from Hartford to Honolulu and Anchorage to Pensacola.