Lake & Lyndale Leave the “Circus” Behind With New Americana-Rock Single
Nashville's Lake & Lyndale have no time for funny business in their newest single "Circus," released on October 28. The band draws listeners in with their eclectic mix of Americana roots and badass country vocals that are amplified through rockin' synth guitar solos. This collection of styles are staples within the band's ever-progressing sound. When it comes to music, Lake & Lyndale are consistently creating a story that is both captivating and charismatic.
“Circus” is sure to hook listeners with many references to big top performances painted throughout the single. Lake & Lyndale wanted to capture the feeling of staying in a situation way past its expiration date and finally realizing that you are done going down in flames. “Circus” is a wake up call for listeners who may feel stuck in a situation – whether that be a toxic relationship, unfulfilling career, or whatever trial seems to hold them back. “The song is meant to inspire the listener to acknowledge the finality of that situation and get the hell out,” the band says.