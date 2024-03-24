Lacy J. Dalton Releases ‘Listen to the Wind’ Album To Streaming Services Today

Listen to the Wind, a 10-song anthology of recordings by singer-songwriter and outlaw original Lacy J. Dalton, is now available for streaming. The collection features songs throughout Dalton’s groundbreaking career, including her 1982 hit “16th Avenue” and a brand new track, “Bonny Doon.” Stream ‘Listen to the Wind’ via StarVista Music HERE.

‘Listen to the Wind’ also includes “Wild Pony Lullaby” and “Let ‘em Run,” reflecting her devotion to protecting and preserving wild horses and burros. In 1999, Lacy founded the Let ‘em Run Foundation, which raises funds for rescues and advocates for habitat protection and improvements.

The country icon continues to tour year-round and has just been added to the 2025 Country Music Cruise lineup, which sails from January 19-26, 2025, with Dalton, John Michael Montgomery, Deana Carter, The Bellamy Brothers, and many more.

Dalton signed with CBS Records in 1979 as an outlaw country artist. She hit the Top 20 that year with “Crazy Blue Eyes” and amassed a total of 16 Top 20 songs. Dalton has received several notable awards over the years, including a certified Platinum record as the only female duet on Willie Nelson’s album, ‘Half Nelson.’ She was also awarded the highest award from the boards of Strictly Country Magazine and the Spirit Awards (one of only four times in 25 years the award was given out) for her independent CD ‘Last Wild Place Anthology.’ Dalton is a 2017 inductee of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame, and most recently, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Josie Awards – the largest independent music awards show in the country.

Lacy J. Dalton’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

APR 06 – Salinas Rodeo / Salinas, Calif.

APR 25 – Airman’s Fundraiser / Palmdale, Calif.

MAY 4 – Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, Calif.

MAY 10 – Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Tex.

JUL 3 – Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo / Tehachapi, Calif.

JUL 5 – Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

SEP 21 – Starbright Theater / Las Vegas, Nev. (Sun City Summerlin)

SEP 23 – CPAC Community Performance & Art Center / Green Valley, Ariz.

SEP 24 – Elgin Community Club / Elgin, Ariz.

NOV 30 – Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, Calif.

DEC 13 – Yerington Theater for the Arts / Yerington, Nev.

DEC 22 – Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, Nev.

JAN 19-25 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Key West; Cozumel; Costa Maya

About Lacy J. Dalton:

First hitting the Country Top-20 in 1979 with “Crazy Blue Eyes,” Dalton was one of the most successful female vocalists of the format during the 80s with the CMA-nominated anthem “16th Avenue,” as well as hits like “Takin’ It Easy,” “Everybody Makes Mistakes,” “Hillbilly Girl With The Blues,” and “Black Coffee.” She has collaborated with Country Music Hall of Fame members such as Bobby Bare, Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, and George Jones. She toured with outlaws like Hank Williams Jr. at a time when it was very unusual for a woman to do so. She also toured for a long time with Willie Nelson and was the only female on his ‘Half Nelson’ album, which included duets with Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Carlos Santana, and Neil Young.

Her most recent recorded work is the four-song EP ‘Scarecrow’, now available on all streaming music sites, and her single, “Devil By A Different Name.” In November, her first studio recording, “The Jill Croston Album,” was made available for streaming for the first time since it was initially released in 1978.

For more information, visit lacyjdalton.org and follow Lacy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.