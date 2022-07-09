Kimberly Dawn Releases “Deere John”

Singer-songwriter Kimberly Dawn releases her highly anticipated new single, “Deere John.” The single is a reflection about the countryside that made her into the person she is today. ‘Saying goodbye to the only house I ever knew’… The backroads-made singer conveys the message of growing up on her family farm in Canada. Though it was never easy, Kimberly will always call it the place she called home as it gave her something to believe in and symbolizes that wherever you end up in life, your country upbringing will always define you.

Kimberly boldly took control of her musical passions after having her four children when she began learning the guitar and piano. Influenced and motivated to uplift others, Kimberly feels particularly empowered to share her experiences balancing life as a mother, wife, and musician.

“When my parents decided to sell our farm that my family grew up on and the place I called home as a child, I felt inspired to write about how I was raised and what it meant to me,” says Kimberly. The easy-listening song is filled with memories of cruising around on a John Deere tractor. Don Miggs, a multi-instrumentalist who has worked with Mick Fleetwood and Tower of Power, as well as fronting the band Whole Damn Mess and touring with artists such as ZZ Top and Cheap Trick, produced the single “Deere John.”

The Canadian singer, now living in Nashville, draws musical inspiration from first-hand experiences. The natural beauty of life on a farm is what drew Kimberly to be influenced by the likes of Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, Reba McEntire, and Shania Twain. “The memories of our farm are what shaped me into the person I am today. We all grew up somewhere and the characteristics are ingrained in me, says Kimberly.”

Kimberly’s glammed-up bohemian style continues to revamp country music. Her musical background is diverse, having worked with the likes of Jeff Cohen (The Band Perry, Sugarland, Josh Groban), David Berg (Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood), Gregory Friia (Consuelo Costin, Eric Paslay, Bonnie Tyler), and Anthony Mazza (Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Ja Rule).

As of 2022, Kimberly has partnered with MAGIC Tradeshow, which she performed on the opening day of their first-ever Nashville MAGIC show. Kimberly currently has an ongoing brand partnership with a Nashville-based vintage women-owned boot company, Planet Cowboy. On July 1st, Kimberly will be releasing a duet “Do I Love You” with Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Paul Anka. Paul has worked with notable acts such as Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.

Additionally, she has built a devoted social following that engages with a genuine country music audience on a daily basis. “Deere John” is available on all streaming platforms on Friday, July 29th.

Kimberly Dawn Bio

Kimberly Dawn is a country music singer-songwriter. Using her natural talent, Kimberly expresses an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Since she is involved 100% in writing her catalog, every song comes straight from the heart. Songs such as The Bottle (101K views) and ’93 (65K views) are a great representation of her empowering songwriting. With 764K combined streams on Spotify, Kimberly’s song “Slow Dancing’ in the Dark” was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

As a mother, Kimberly boldly took control of her musical passions after having her four children, when she began learning the guitar and piano. She feels particularly empowered to share her experiences balancing life as a mother and wife with her music career. As a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) ambassador, Kimberly strives to openly share the story of her own personal mental health journey to inspire and uplift others. Her song “The Bottle” highlights the real pain of those struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Kimberly will be performing at the 2022 NAMIcon.

The Canadian-born singer-songwriter has been influenced by the likes of Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, and Whitney Houston. Now Kimberly’s glammed-up bohemian style is revamping country music. Kimberly’s musical background diverse, having worked with the likes of Jeff Cohen (The Band Perry, Sugarland, Josh Groban), David Berg (Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood), Gregory Friia (Consuelo Costin, Eric Paslay, Bonnie Tyler), and Anthony Mazza (Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Ja Rule). She has performed many times at the historic L.A. House of Blues and opened for Wilson Phillips in 2015. In 2014, Kimberly opened for Brooke White (American Idol Season: 7 5th place) at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. As of 2022, Kimberly has been recording her new music with Kent Wells and Don Miggs. Kent Wells is known for his work with Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Kenny Rogers. Miggs is known for his work with Tower of Power, Mick Fleetwood, Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins.

LA Fashion, Nashville Country Music Magazine, Nashville Music Guide, The Tennessee Star, and New Music Weekly have featured Kimberly’s authentic and unique approach to country music. She has also been featured on popular podcasts such as “Everything with Ali Levine”. In May 2022, she partnered with MAGIC Tradeshow to perform on the opening day of their first-ever Nashville MAGIC show. Kimberly currently has an ongoing brand partnership with Nashville, TN-based vintage woman-owned boot company Planet Cowboy.

Music Milestones and Reviews

She has performed many times for the historic L.A. House of Blues

Performed for Regard Magazine’s red-carpet 10th-anniversary event

“Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Her recent singles “‘93”, “The Bottle” and “Nashville” have amassed almost 764,000 streams on Spotify “‘93” broke Sirius XM Canada, added to the daily rotation

Featured on popular podcasts such as “Everything with Ali Levine”

Opened for Wilson Phillips in 2015

In 2014, Kimberly opened for Brooke White (Season 7 American Idol 5th place) at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.



Press Quotes

“Working with Kimberly is nothing less than a pleasure! She’s an emotionally vulnerable artist, she writes what she knows, and she sings it with conviction. Authenticity is rare, and she’s brimming with it.” – Blessing Offor, current single “Brighter Days” just hit number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.



