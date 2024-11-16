KICKNUT Drops Explosive New Single “PS Middle Finger”

Relentless and unfiltered, this new release serves as a fiery anthem of defiance, delivered with the raw power of roaring guitars, intense rhythms, and biting lyrics. With every beat, KICKNUT demands the track be blasted at full volume, making it a call to arms for those who dare to resist, rebel, and rise above.

Drawing inspiration from an eclectic mix of musical heavyweights, including the Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine, and Tenacious D, KICKNUT brings a fresh yet familiar swagger to their sound. Despite their impressive pedigrees and musical backgrounds, the members of KICKNUT have chosen to keep their identities hidden, letting their music speak for itself.

“PS Middle Finger” is available now, streaming across all platforms, ready to fuel the revolution of unapologetic self-expression and attitude. Stay tuned for more from KICKNUT as they continue to push boundaries and challenge the norm.