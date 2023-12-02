Kayla Thompson Bets On Herself In New EP ‘A Shot In The Dark’

‘A Shot In The Dark’ embodies the fear and angst of not knowing what the future holds, but finding the courage to trust that you’ll end up where you’re meant to be. Thompson offers an assortment of colorfully vulnerable alternative pop tracks detailing her experience as a twenty-something independent artist coming into her own.

RALEIGH, NC (November 3, 2023) – Alternative pop artist Kayla Thompson has officially delivered her highly anticipated debut EP A Shot In The Dark, available now. With recent singles “Too Much” and “One Day,” Thompson introduced listeners to a matured sound imbued with a deeper sense of vulnerability and invigorating productions that embellish her already mesmerizingly angelic vocals. Both singles garnered attention from publications like Ones To Watch while shocking longtime fans with the undeniable leap the songstress made from previous projects, earning her rave reviews over social media. This project represents the immense growth Thompson has made as a person and artist over the last few years; it is a collection of lessons learned and reassurance in spite of fear and self doubt. Listeners can expect to hear a sound reminiscent of artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and Olivia Rodrigo on A Shot In The Dark.

Lead single “Too Much” is an indie pop anthem existing at the culmination of fear and self-preservation, ultimately asserting to listeners through their darkest moments that they are worthy and deserving of the love they want for themselves. Thompson walks through the experience of grappling with insecurities and self-doubt in moments when we can’t tell where we stand with a romantic partner. The music video features her navigating conflict with her partner while she wears her heart on her sleeve and erupts into impassioned, epic choruses posing the question, “is my love too much or not enough?” With its dreamy atmosphere and introspective lyrics, the EP’s second single, “One Day,” invites listeners to reflect on their own struggles and find solace in the possibility of brighter days ahead. The stunning music video for this track personifies the bright, dreamy soundscapes with golden meadows while Thompson welcomes a hopeful perspective on growing up. The songstress collaborated with Raven Media House to bring the visuals for these tracks to life.

2022 was a year characterized by growth, and the songstress reconciled her growing pains with a sonic refresh that allowed her artistry to blossom into a new, brighter era than ever before. The result is a complex autobiographical collection of songs inspired by Thompson’s most daunting anxieties and most valuable affirmations. She collaborated with a variety of creatives to bring these tracks to life: Joel Setien produced the entire EP and co-wrote “One Day,” and co-wrote the rest of the EP with George Gleeson (“Before You Say Goodbye”), Solomon Headen (“Too Much”), Nate Diaz (“Matter”), and Amber Ais (“One Day”). ‘A Shot In The Dark’ goes out to ambitious young people who are trying to find their footing in life and have a deep desire to still make big moves in their future. At its core, this EP gives permission to believe in yourself in spite of your biggest insecurities and reminds listeners that if you’re serious about following your dreams, you might have to take a shot in the dark.