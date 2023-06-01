Kat Orlando Releases New Album « There I Said It »

Kat Orlando releases a new album entitled There I Said it” . The album delves deep into introspective thoughts and issues while the listener can still feel an unstoppable beat ! The new single “Saint and So” melds Steely Dan jazz blues approach with harmonies that hint of the Beatles.

Influenced by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and Bonnie Raitt, Kat expresses all emotion and attitude while addressing issues like bullying in the song “Some People”. In “Saint So and So” mentioned earlier, she musically asks where are the heroes? And finally “Player” talks back to, well, the player, the entitled super star character who takes advantage of many in his wake.

Stream “There I Said It“

About Kat Orlando

Fascinated with the talents of artists like HerbieMann, Jethro Tull, and Traffic, she began taking lessons and playing the flute at the age of 15. She was also being influenced by the singing of Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, and Grace Slick. She studied

with Jazz Bebop Sax Player George Keith. As as songwriter she is heavily influenced by Stevie Wonder and Prince. Kat recorded 6 albums, Happenstance: Scenario II in 2018 which is a follow up album of her previous release Hypothetical Scenario in 2017, both produced by Grammy-nominated Maurice “Pirahnnahead” Herd. Her most recent EP “There I Said It” was produced by (gospel-influenced writer and vocalist in his own right) Gayle Brannan. Kat Orlando Band performs in the Detroit area. She also performs in Florida along with guitarist husband Larry Pinho.

www.katorlando.com