Jonathan Sparks Tackles the Man in the Mirror with His Captivating New Single “Run Away”

Singer-songwriter Jonathan Sparks is at battle in his new blues-infused rock ballad, “Run Away”. Out today on all streaming services, the compelling track tells a story of a man grappling with who he is and who he wants to be — finding himself running away from life’s expectations and seeking distraction in the frivolous things of the world. For Sparks, the journey in pursuing our life’s purpose is most certainly daunting. Engineered by Peter Barker (Fall Out Boy, Jeff Beck, Guns N’ Roses), “Run Away” is a perfect blend of emotive, explosive vocals and soulful guitar solos that resonate with listeners on a personal level.

“I came up with a dream — an image of myself at my best with all of the accomplishments I want for my life, the answer to ‘why am I here?’ But, I couldn’t face it. Instead of being proud of my life’s purpose, I was terrified. The image revealed the true contrast between the man I want to be and the boy I actually am. ‘I’m naked and alone in my shame; I’ve got no one left to blame… so I run away’.” – Jonathan Sparks

Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Jonathan Sparks is one of the most versatile artists on the scene. Producing rock-infused tracks with a touch of blues, Sparks is launching his solo career after performing in bands Lucid Rain (2004) and Poésis (2007). Having performed around the country opening for Tom Petty and Santana’s original band, Sparks is already selling out venues in Atlanta, including the city’s famous venues Smith’s Olde Bar and The Velvet Note. Working with Peter Barker, who served as chief engineer at Sony Studios in the ’90s and who more recently produced music for artists including Fall Out Boy, Jeff Beck, and Guns N’ Roses, Sparks has been releasing a new single every month in 2022.

Jonathan Sparks is a jack of all trades, with a successful legal and business coaching career in addition to his musical talent. Sparks is also the host of Success, Decisions, & Rock N’ Roll, a motivational, self-help podcast about improving your life and becoming “the best version of yourself.” The show dissects obstacles we face when aiming for success, and secret tips and tricks to break through our own constraints.

The founder of Sparks Law, Jonathan Sparks is also a lawyer for thousands of business owners across the United States. Applying his knowledge as an entrepreneur, himself, Sparks has authored multiple articles for Forbes and Small Business Trends magazines. He is also a contributing author for Business Success Secrets: Entrepreneurial Thinking That Works, a USA Today, Amazon, and Wall Street Journal best-selling book.

Be sure to stream the new single by Jonathan Sparks, “Run Away,” on all DSPs today and check out Success, Decisions, & Rock n’ Roll on all podcast platforms.