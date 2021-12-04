Jeff Fowler “Christmas Of My Heart” released for Holiday play: Radio/Media Download

For Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Jeff Fowler, the holiday season is all about music. Since his public debutplucked from the church choir at 9 years old to sing “The Little Drummer Boy” at a Christmas serviceJeff has used what is now his boisterous baritone to warm the hearts of family, friends, and fans. His latest original holiday single, “Christmas of My Heart,” is a tribute to the rock-‘n’-roll holiday tunes of the past, a foot-tapping, soul-stirring tune that is a welcome contribution to any holiday playlist. It is the first single from his holiday EP, “Just in Time for Christmas,” set to release on November 26, 2021. Jeff’s not your typical artist. A native of Oakland, California, he came to Los Angeles with a dream of becoming a Hollywood actor. After very modest success, including a small part in an episode of Gilmore Girls, Jeff changed course and embraced a career as a lawyer. But even as he built a name for himself at one of the country’s most prominent law firms, Jeff never lost sight of his musicfirst producing two albums of original songs, Side Hey! (2008) and Blood from Turnips (2011), then an album of his favorite songs from the 1980s, “The Air Nostalgic” (2019). Like many artists during the pandemic, Jeff turned to YouTube to spread his music. Since then, his channel, which includes an original song about adopting an Australian Labradoodle puppy, Bigsbya love song called “Welcome Friend (to Your Life)”has garnered nearly 100,000 views. Jeff has big plans for 2022, including another album of originals, many more videos, and maybe even another song about his pup.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Jeff Fowler

Song Title: Christmas Of My Heart

Publishing: Get Fowler Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Just In Time For Christmas

Record Label: Get It!