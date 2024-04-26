Jayne Denham’s Album ‘Moonshine’ Hits You Like White Lightning

Jayne Denham, proving again that she’s the dominant female force in Australian country rock music, unveils a new groundbreaking album titled Moonshine with the mind-blowing focus track “Lovin’ A Wild Thing.” ‘If you want the fire gotta dance in the flames, that’s what you get for lovin’ a wild thing.’ This focus track is penned by talented songwriters Brian White, Jason Sever, Ben Glover, and Chad Brownlee. The album is infused with the spirited essence of the Prohibition era of risk-taking, love affairs, and dedicated moonshine runners, the resonating themes and sounds blend uniquely in today’s modern country music scene. Drawing inspiration from the raw, wild, and action-packed sounds of that time, Jayne embarks on a sonically rich journey that evokes the spirited and illegal act of moonshine production. With Moonshine, Jayne’s musical voyage pays homage to the adventurous thrill seekers and inevitable heartbreak that characterized a period defined by defiance and rebellion. Miranda Lambert, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally, and Jon Randall all take part in this musical campaign, as their lyrics and songs were all chosen specifically to bring Jayne’s Moonshine album to life.

Building on the success of her chart-topping album WANTED, which earned a Golden Guitar nomination for Contemporary Album of the Year in 2022, Jayne invites listeners on an adventure with Moonshine, a 10-track album that features various Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated songwriters, once again proving why she’s Australia’s leading country rock female artist.

Jayne has had various number-one hits with her industry peers. In March 2023, Jayne released her album title track, “Moonshine,” featuring Colt Ford, written by Cameron Jaymes, Colin Elmore, and Melissa Peirce. The boot-stomping cross-country collaboration infused Jayne’s country rock roots, captivating audiences worldwide with placements on CMT USA, CMT Official Top 30 in Australia, No. 5 on KIX Country, and CountryTown Hot 50.

The second single, “Face of the Sun,” written by Brian White, Megan Conner, and Pete Stewart, does not hold back with emotion or rawness. “Stunt Double,” is an upbeat, fun, and cheeky song that makes listeners envision a movie in their minds from the minute they hear the lyrics. Written by Trevor Rosen, Hillary Lindsey, and Shane McAnally, it placed No. 1 on the Country Radio charts and landed on New Music Friday (USA). The fourth single release, “Are You Ready For This,” with Hurricane Fall, written by Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall, and Miranda Lambert, is a wild, loud, and rockin’ song that will get any party started. Landing on the Top 10 Tamworth Hottest Australian Country Hits, Top 40 Australian Airplay Chart, and No. 6 on the Country Thunder Top 30 Chart.

The final Moonshine single of the year was “Chain Smokin’,” written by Brandy Clark (Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, and Kacey Musgraves) and hit songwriters Matt Jenkins and Trevor Rosen. If you have felt the void of being lonely and found yourself caught in a rollercoaster of emotions in a relationship to fill the gap, then the hard-hitting lyrical choice sets the stage for what’s to come.

“‘Moonshine’ is the next evolution in my series of era-inspired albums,” says Jayne. “While WANTED paid homage to the rugged, horseback days of old spaghetti westerns, this new record delves into the gritty, rebellious spirit of the prohibition era. Imagine mixing up a big pot of outlaw tales from the hills, seasoned with country rock. It’s about capturing the essence of a time when moonshiners ruled the backwoods and fast cars roared through the countryside. I wanted to infuse this album with that untamed energy and transport listeners to a world where the spirit of rebellion runs deep and the music hits hard.”

Moonshine was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriters and producers Brian White, who has earned sixteen #1 songs, two Dove Awards for Song of the Year, and the recent #1 “Blame It On You” (Jason Aldean), and Brian Bunn, whose songs have been recorded by Lee Brice, Jackson Dean, Chase Matthew, Parmalee, and more. The project incorporates a unique blend of country rock with a gritty edge. With soaring vocals, Jayne exudes her energy, captivating audiences with her renowned live shows, including most recently headlining her sold-out show at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the country-rock scene.

“These stories remain wild and outlaw with a contemporary twist. I thoroughly enjoyed curating songs that perfectly complement the narrative of this album. From the badass anthems to the moments of pure fun, party vibes, and heart-wrenching ballads,” adds Jayne.

“I love crafting an album that serves as a musical journey for my fans, from the opening track, “The Moonshine Raid,” to the discovery of “Moonshine Money,” where we uncover the hidden treasures stashed away by Uncle Jimmy. In a world dominated by singles, I take pride in delivering a cohesive body of work that tells a story, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the narrative from start to finish.”

To accompany the Moonshine album, Jayne has partnered with Franklin County Distillery, located in the mountains of Virginia, known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World,” to release her own line of two different-flavored moonshines, Ridge Runner Pear and Orchard Peach. If you pre-order one of the merchandise packs, you will be entered into a drawing to win a bottle of Jayne Denham’s Moonshine, soon to be available in Australia. The full-length album, Moonshine, will be available on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Jayne Denham’s Moonshine Tracklisting (songwriters in parenthesis):

The Moonshine Raid (Brian Bunn) Moonshine featuring Colt Ford (Cameron Jaymes, Colin Elmore, Melissa Peirce) Are You Ready For This featuring Hurricane Fall (Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall, Miranda Lambert) Chain Smokin’ (Brandy Clark, Matt Jenkins, Trevor Rosen) Poison Chuck (Cannon, Allen Shamblin) Stunt Double (Hillary Lindsey, Trevor Ronsen, Shane McAnally) Risk It All (Jayne Denham, Brian White, Phil Barton) Lovin’ A Wild Thing (Brian White, Jason Sever, Ben Glover, Chad Brownlee) Face Of The Sun (Brian White, Megan Conner, Pete Stewart) Moonshine Money (Matt Scullion, Jayne Denham, Ross Flora)

Jayne Denham’s RISK IT ALL Tour Dates

May 3, 2024 – Moonshine Album Launch Party at The Beer Shed

May 4, 2024 – Charters Towers Country Music Festival

May 17, 2024 – Harmonie German Club

Jun. 7, 2024 – Freemasons Hotel Molong

Jun. 15, 2024 – Barra & Boots Music Festival (Proserpine)

Jun. 21, 2024 – Moonshiners Tamworth

Jul 5, 2024 – Astor Hotel Goulburn

Jul. 6, 2024 – Oaks Hotel Albion Park Rail

Jul. 23, 2024 – Camden Hotel

Sept. 27, 2024 – Texas QLD Country Music Festival 2024

Oct. 26, 2024 – Mandurah Country Music Festival

About Jayne Denham

Five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham is one of Australia’s most admired and sought-after country rock performers. Her fifth album, WANTED, came out of the gate, firing all the bullets, reaching No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Country Album Chart. WANTED hailed as a country rock musical journey with a spaghetti western flare. Denham has scored five No. 1 smash hits in Australia, six Top 10 songs in the National Country Charts, 12 Top 30 videos, and six Country Music Channel (CMC) nominations. Three of Denham’s music videos have gone No. 1 on CMT, including “Car Trouble,” “Hung Up On You, and “Addicted to the Diesel.” Jayne has also performed for CMC Rocks the Hunter, QLD and North QLD, Gympie Muster, Deni Ute Muster, NQ’s Rockin’ Country, Groundwater CMF, and PBR. She has also appeared on USA stages, including Nashville Today, the Mid-America Truck Show, the Great American Truck Show, the Ohio Truck Show, and Whiskey Jam. In March 2023, Jayne Denham released her single and music video “Moonshine” feat. Colt Ford, with placements on CMT USA, CMT Official Top 30 in Australia, No. 5 on KIX Country, and CountryTown Hot 50. Since then, Jayne has released singles “Face of the Sun”; “Stunt Double,” placing No. 1 on the Country Radio charts and landing on USA’s New Music Friday; and “Are You Ready For This,” with Hurricane Fall.