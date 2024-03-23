Iranian Artist Sepp Osley Celebrates The Woman Led Revolution In Latest Single ‘Sing’

Iranian-born, London-based musician, activist, and singer-songwriter Sepp Osley launches his latest single, “Sing,” a revolutionary pop anthem celebrating the woman-led revolution in Iran. The track stands as a testament to Osley’s unwavering commitment to using his music as a powerful platform for social change and empowerment.

In the wake of the tragic murder of Iranian girl Mahsa Jina Amini by the hands of the Islamic Republic’s morality police in September 2022, protests erupted across Iran, sparking a global movement known as “Woman Life Freedom.” Deeply moved by these events unfolding in his homeland, Osley has utilised his platform as an artist to amplify the voices of Iranian youth and advocate for freedom and peace.

“Sing” emerges as a celebratory anthem that encapsulates the spirit of the woman-led revolution in Iran. With anthemic choruses chanting “Woman Life Freedom” and “Zan Zendegi Azadi” (meaning “Woman Life Freedom” in Persian), the track serves as a rallying cry for justice and equality. Osley’s decision to title the song “Sing” and release it as a dance-pop anthem is a bold act of defiance against the oppressive regime in Iran, where singing and dancing are prohibited.

Osley’s unique perspective as an immigrant, having escaped war-torn Iran with his family as a young child, imbues his music with a profound understanding of cultural divides and a commitment to bridging them through his art. His previous works, including a reworked version of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall” dubbed “Hey Ayatollah Leave Those Kids Alone”, became a rallying cry once again with over 6 million plays of the track and video on Instagram alone, along with “Dear John” featuring legendary musician Peter Frampton and celebrated British singer Mollie Marriott along with cameos by Fearne Cotton, Matt Lucas, Peter Gabriel, Geddy Lee, Martin Freeman, Matt Sorum, the late Maxi Jazz have garnered acclaim for their message of peace and unity.

“Sing”, marks another milestone in Osley’s journey as a musician and activist. With his unique blend of cultural influences and heartfelt storytelling, Osley continues to captivate audiences around the world and inspire positive change.

