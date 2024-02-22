International man of mystery George Ivanovich ignites the new year with an enchanting new release titled ‘Embassy of Spring’. On a backdrop of minimal basslines and hypnotic composition, Ivanovich delivers mesmerising vocals combined making a strangely well-suited blend of futuristic pop. The track inaugurates a new moment in his career, departing from a more true-to-self and genuine source material, letting his commitment to authenticity shine through his artistry.

The multi-talented enigma first earned fame for his stunning visual art display in his music after collaborating with the Warsaw Film Academy to release a series of compelling music videos for his debut project ‘Dance and Sing Along’. This led to a collaboration with Tango Natural which resulted in a TV debut on Serbian CNN for the single ‘Like Love’. This spiral of events propelled Ivanovich to set on tour across Serbia, Poland, Germany, Croatia, China and Ireland. Having enchanted audiences under the banner of Lampshade Media in Belgrade (Serbia) and Bentley Records in New York (US), now casts his musical spells from the enchanting city of Dublin.

In the enchanting realm of Balkan, Ivanovich has weaved musical tales alongside luminaries like the illustrious Serbian trumpeter Dejan Petrovic, the soulful Serbian folk singer Nikola Rokvic, and the versatile Dragan Micanovic, also known as Victor from Guy Ritchie‘s cinematic masterpiece, Rocknrolla. Collaborating with the charismatic Lidija Vukicevic, a Yugoslavian ’90s cinematography icon, and his wife, the captivating Croatian actress Iva Kevra (recognised as Krista from the popular US Amazon Prime TV show Black Sun).