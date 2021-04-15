Intelligent Diva Releases A Powerful Ballad called ”Become Your Wife”

Intelligent Diva is a independent artist singer, rapper, songwriter, actress ,model and entrepreneur from Jacksonville, Florida. The current release Become Your Wife is about a woman who did all she could do to prove to a man that she loves him, and that she earned the right to become his wife. However, it just isn’t enough. They are not equally yoked and she decides the best thing for her to do is let him go and not take him back. The song is a true story around a back and forth relationship the artist had with a gentleman. Then she decided that she would focus on herself and the music. Intelligent Diva is working on a web documentary which consist of 8 episodes around her journey as a music artist. The web documentary is intended to be educational, funny, and motivational for people with a dream of starting a career of any kind or getting into the entertainment business. The artist will be showcasing both her acting and her music capabilities, while also showcasing the talent others who contribute to the entertainment industry. Each episode will include a live performance of the artist. Episode 1 is currently featured on her You Tube channel with a live performance of “Become Your Wife” featuring jazz musician Aaron Bing.

The song become your wife is written by Intelligent Diva and produced by SFR Beats. . Intelligent Diva has a love and passion for music which originated from singing in the church choir , community choirs and chorus. She has always loved writing poetry and which resulted in the artist deciding to try something new by combining all of her skills together by singing , and writing and performing all of her vocals both the lead and background vocals. Music is an outlet for the artist. As an independent artist she is inspired by music from 90’s. Therefore, she loves being creative and she utilizes multiple strategies to showcase her talent. Intelligent Diva , currently releases all of her music under own label Intelligent Diva Music and she is represented by the MTM agency for modeling, television, film and acting. The artist is known for her singles :” Boy-shorts”, “Submit To You “, “Lo Que Me gusta” , “Ice Cream”, “Sexy Walk”, “No Justice”, “Not Making Love” ,” Operating Room,” Your Love is Dope. ,and Work It Out Now. The single “Become Your Wife” , is featured on the album “Seduction” by the artist which is on Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon, etc..

The artist has 2 singles which are Not Making Love ( Edited version) and Your Love is Dope, which are featured on the World Indie and Europe Indie Top 100 charts.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Intelligent Diva

Song Title: Become Your Wife

Publishing: Intelligent Diva

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Seduction

Record Label: Intelligent Diva Music