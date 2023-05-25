Indie Country Music Youngblood Waylon Hanel Set To Release New Old Outlaws CD Highwaymen Throwback

Omnisound Studios on Music Row in Nashville, the six-song recording project will be available via all major digital retail outlets and streaming platforms on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Pre-save/presale event begins May 19, 2023/Distribution by Ed Gertler, Digital Retail Services.) Waylon Hanel , the young buck reigniting the torch to carry on the Outlaw movement and tradition, has announced the release of his sophomore CD aptly titled NEW OLD OUTLAWS (Waylon Hanel Music). Recorded at the renownedon Music Row in Nashville, the six-song recording project will be available via all major digital retail outlets and streaming platforms on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Pre-save/presale event begins May 19, 2023/Distribution by Ed Gertler, Digital Retail Services.)

A rugged, gritty vocalist, Waylon Hanel possesses a well-worn authenticity reviving signatures of country music stylists from some of his greatest influences (Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, and his namesake, Waylon Jennings); NEW OLD OUTLAWS is properly dressed as an official introduction to the young stylist as nothing less than apropos. The project features signature originals produced and written alongside veteran songwriter and producer, Bernie Nelson (Conway Twitty / Kris Kristofferson / Ricky Van Shelton / Kenny Chesney / Wynonna / Chris Ledoux). The full-bodied recordings spotlight authentic, old-school sound, showcasing skillful, seasoned song craftsmanship and musicianship, enlivened by contemporary Nashville instrumentation and simplistic production that leaves space wide open for Hanel’s crystal clear vocals.

“Waylon is a genuine artist. His appreciation for older Outlaw music is what motivated the direction of the songs written for the NEW OLD OUTLAWS recording project,” introduced NEW OLD OUTLAWS producer and co-writer, Bernie Nelson.

The title track (“New Old Outlaws”), making waves at country radio now (currently sitting at No. 59 on the MusicRow Breakout Chart), is poignant to the phrase “They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To” paying homage to “the good ole days,” America’s fiber and the heritage of traditional country music. Alternatively complementing, the vibey, stark “New Old Outlaws Rewind”* remix (featured bonus track produced by Kolt Barber) boasts swampy dobro and “railroad” percussion throughout to enliven imagery of memorable Nashville vintage recordings from years gone by.

“Waylon is a great new talent with a throwback in his vocals and delivery that is both unique and nostalgic,” added “New Old Outlaws Rewind” producer Kolt Barber. “He’ll gain new audiences and fans seeking something refreshing yet comfortably familiar.”

Hanel has captured the attention of country radio and its listeners both in the U.S. and abroad.

“Waylon Hanel is worth all the praises. His music is pure, genuine country. Remember his name; Waylon Hanel will soon be on the top of the charts.” — Georges Carrier ( Texas Highway Radio, France)

“Waylon is what country music needs today. His voice is pure, his words are clear, and his life experiences bring deep emotion.” — Dan Richards (“Sunday Night Flashback” WKCQ-FM, Saginaw, MI)

The new CD release keeps in stride with Hanel’s 2023 momentum. Waylon’s tour schedule is fast approaching more than 75 show dates; he is slated to open for Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley McBryde and Jo Dee Messina.

NEW OLD OUTLAWS (6-song CD) Digital/Streaming Release 6/2/2023 Presale/pre-save event 5/19/2023 All Songs Written by Waylon Hanel & Bernie Nelson Produced by Bernie Nelson * Produced by Kolt Barber/Ft. instrumental performance by Grammy-Nominated Tommy Collier (Katy Perry)

TRACKS New Old Outlaws/Title Track/AT RADIO NOW! (3:51) Gypsy Angels (4:07) Electric guitar weights the musical composition signifying the weight of hopelessness and demons (“the rain, the war, the girl”). The bridge fills with “AHs” representing disbelief in angelic protections. Concrete Pastures (2:49) A church-like piano opens the musical sermon —“The Price Of Progress” The track reflects on a simpler time when property value meant folks valued family-owned farmland and businesses, and keeping it as more important than making a buck; it meant keeping the family name and heritage. Concrete covers cow pastures and property lines laced with fences have turned into parking lots. Where Are You Tonight (3:37) An emotional and mindful search for someone he cannot find. A relationship that is no more, or a yearning for a loved one departed; lyrics create a musical translation left to the beholder’s interpretation or imagination. Too Late To Turn Back (3:47) The Mexican-flavored vibe and Moroccan percussion paint the canvas of an Old Western movie scene—a determined youngblood riding the prairie, fighting off banditos and rattlesnakes…fast forward to a present-day young hopeful, a modern-day dream chaser, fueled by the same fire. We Lived These Songs (Back Then) (3:24) References to some of country music’s biggest hitmakers and chart toppers (Chris LeDoux, Garth Brooks, “Must Be Doing Something Right,” Amarillo By Morning,” and “Already There”) depict the “songs of our lives” channeled through the radio in this reminiscing young love song. Female background vocals represent the counterpart echoing the romantic sentiment. Bonus Track: New Old Outlaws Rewind* (Remix/3:48) A re-recording of the original title track, the stripped-down, raw remix boasts swampy dobro and “railroad” percussion throughout to enliven the imagery of memorable Nashville vintage recordings from years gone by.