Gudboy Leaves It All Behind With New Single “I Can’t Love U”

As the first single set to release from his upcoming EP Love Letter, this track truly sets the tone for what’s to come from Gudboy. The indie artist is coming into his own and creating music with a message that many had yet to explore on their own.

Hailing from the mountains of Boulder, Colorado; Gudboy is creating a new style of Hip-Hop inspired Electronic Music. With lush soundscapes and heavy hitting choruses, Gudboy branches the gap between beautiful and energetic music. Gudboy grew up writing songs and playing in bands. When he was 18, he dropped out of his Economics degree to begin the pursuit of music. Since then, he committed to the adventure of production and finding himself through the process. Creating music in places such as Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, and Hawaii, he has continued to find a way to explore, evolve, and challenge the current sound. 2022 has been highlighted with the debut of Gudboy and he has already made quite a splash in the scene. With support from DJs such as helloworld, Rommii, and cream hoodie, as well as support from Space Yacht and THISSONGISSICK, Gudboy is making it clear that he is a force in the industry.