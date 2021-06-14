Grace Wan’s New Album Set For Release Next Year

Grace Wan’s first album GW Achievement was release in 2017. She started working on her first album since 2007. And now in 2021, she is planning to make new music genre such as Country, Pop, Rock music. She wrote most of her songs and made her own version music. The second album called GW Inspiration. In 2006, she tried two popular TV singing competition shows, Canadian Idol and Rock Star.

Grace’s biggest challenge was that not every time she tried, everything was successful. Her advice to others struggling with the same issue is: Don’t give up on your dreams, if at first you are unsuccessful, try everything and do something different to make you happy and successful.

If you’re in a band, don’t limit yourself to one instrument, sing, write songs, piano, guitar, bass, drums.

Show your abilities and talents to everyone. Try everything and that will lead you to become more successful than engaging in one occupation.