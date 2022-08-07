Gianna Alessi Reminisces On A Fleeting Romance Through Rose-Colored Lenses In “Lover For The Week”

R&B/Soul artist Gianna Alessi’s hypnotic vocals soar with a goddess-like divinity on her upcoming end of summer single “Lover For The Week,” out August 10th. Following her recent 2021 release, “From Within,” that garnered the attention of some of indie music media’s most esteemed tastemakers like Audiofemme and When The Horn Blows, fans and critics alike have fallen in love with the refined artistry evident in each track Alessi delivers. “Lover For The Week” resides within the blurred line between attraction and alignment where the future of a romance remains unclear; infused with west coast references and an undeniably zenned-out feel, Alessi takes one step at a time while she lets her intuition guide her to clarity. The retro, keys and horns driven soundscape on “Lover For The Week” caresses Alessi’s stacked vocals with warmth and sparkle. Listeners can expect to hear a sound characteristic of artists like Raveena, Emily King, and Snoh Aalegra on “Lover For The Week.”

This single came together through a variety of collaborations, though this is the first release from Alessi where she proudly co-produced the record. Most notably, she arranged and layered the final vocal tracks, and closely maintained the integrity of her original demo during the production process with co-producer Carey Clayton. The two workshopped production together in LA to hone in on the final sound and create robust textures that brought the track to life. From there, Alessi brought in NYC instrumentalist Mike McGarill to lend his silky saxophone to the track and round out the retro influence characteristic to Alessi’s music. She recorded additional vocal layers at Moon Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and worked with the studio’s mixing engineer Josh Liebman and mastering engineer Dan Millice to bring the record home. This track introduces listeners to the pinnacle of Alessi’s artistry, offering a chilled-out, atmospheric soundtrack that leaves the world spinning in slow motion for three minutes and thirty-seven seconds of ecstasy. “Lover For The Week” is ultimately a track that speaks to those familiar with the modern dating experience, or anyone who just wants to catch a seriously cosmic R&B vibe.

Listeners can stream “Lover For The Week” on all major streaming platforms August 10th.