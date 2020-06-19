Fans Surprise For King & Country With Platinum Certificate

In a heartfelt surprise encounter last week, four-time GRAMMY® award winner and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY discovered that the multi-week No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” has been certified platinum. The GRAMMY® award winning track has racked up over 143 million on-demand streams to date, and the official music video has accumulated over 40 million views.

“One million people have downloaded ‘God Only Knows,’ which is an astonishing fact to us,” Luke Smallbone says. “We are grateful and are humbled to know that this song means so much to other people.”

Upon arriving at the studio to record tracks for an upcoming Christmas album, Joel & Luke Smallbone of for KING & COUNTRY were astonished to find fans waiting for them via Zoom to present the news of the duo’s platinum certification. After holding up custom-made signs to the camera to spell out the message “CONGRATS ON PLATINUM,” the fans were able to chat with the Smallbones and express how much “God Only Knows” has meant for them since the song’s premiere. Last year, Dolly Parton joined for KING & COUNTRY to collaborate on a GRAMMY® winning rendition of “God Only Knows,” with the two performing at the 2019 CMA Awards.

for KING & COUNTRY premiered the brand-new song “TOGETHER” last month to high praise, as the song charted at No. 5 on the iTunes overall Top Songs Chart and has amassed over half a million on-demand streams in its first three days. “TOGETHER” was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist, and appeared on Apple Music’s New Music Daily and Today’s Top Pop Hits playlists. To watch Joel and Luke’s premiere of “TOGETHER” on ABC’s Good Morning America, click here.

Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning Australian duo for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, have released a new chart-topping hit “TOGETHER” – a song about the strength of unity in the face of adversity. Earlier in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo hosted the critically acclaimed livestream event “TOGETHER: A Night of Hope” to over 2.5 million viewers across all social media platforms. After collaborating with renowned entertainer Dolly Parton to release a version of the duo’s 11-week No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” in 2019, the duo won two 2020 GRAMMY® awards. “God Only Knows” (with Dolly Parton) won in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category, and their 3rd studio album, burn the ships, won a GRAMMY® in the Contemporary Christian Music Album category. for KING & COUNTRY graced the CMA stage to perform “God Only Knows” with the incomparable Dolly Parton at the CMA awards, and they performed their unique and powerful rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” at CMA Country Christmas, receiving national critical praise for both. They have garnered six No. 1 hits, nine Top 10 hits, six GRAMMY® nominations, three Billboard Music Award Nominations, an American Music Award nomination, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events. National television performances include Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The View, CMA Awards, and CMA Country Christmas. The duo’s burn the ships | world tour has SOLD-OUT over 40 shows across the world including USA, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and New Zealand. In total, for KING & COUNTRY has accumulated nearly 1 Billion on-demand streams.

In 2016, Curb Records acquired Word Entertainment, combining two of the music industry’s most respected brands, and more than a century of collective experience. Today, Curb and Word are two of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb, the Curb | Word family includes the labels Curb, Word, Squint, Fervent, Sidewalk, and IVAV, as well as Curb Publishing, Word Publishing, 25 Live, Curb Films, Word Films, Word Entertainment, and Curb Sports, representing top artists and entertainers in Country, Christian, Pop, Rock, and Hip-Hop. For more information, visit www.curb.com.