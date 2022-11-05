Erin Duvall Debuts Music Video To Single “Walking Country Song”

Erin Duvall, a Texas singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur, releases the high-energy music video to accompany her brand-new single, “Walking Country Song.” In this music video, Directed by Simeon Baker with cinematographer Tony Pettiford of Clear Scope Media, Erin has you captivated through the endurance and fighting spirit of a dream-chaser. As a positive force in country music, the singer takes a high-spirited approach throughout her journey and undoubtedly provides a go-to song for listeners.

The video perfectly captures the essence of Erin’s tangled yet beautiful journey and sets out to explore all of the feelings, obstacles, and endurance that come with “The Three Faces of Erin.” The impeccable footage is a real-life story as every facet of Erin feeds her soul — Music, Motherhood, and Entrepreneurship.

“The song opens with a powerful drum beat and a chorus of several voices. When Erin pulls away from the crowd and lets her strong voice wail, you can’t help but listen. The trumpets and fast lyrics add a Motown feel to the song while Erin’s dialect brings you back to the country,” explains Ashley Rose Lily, writer from Rt66 Country Music. “Been burnt down and headstrong. Crushed dreams that were lifelong. Been highest, most biased. Been loved through the crisis …” The grit, love, hope, doubt, tears, and determination are the overarching themes throughout the video. “Walking Country Song” is full of strength and is the perfect depiction of how imperfect life can be. Ashley adds, “Erin’s voice goes from raspy to clear in the same moment, a little R&B with a lot of twang. Her background singers echo the song’s title after the chorus and keep the theme going strong.” “When we look at Erin Duvall, we see a woman of beauty, elegance, and persistence with a soft, raspy voice that demands your attention at all times. When you hear this record, it will take you on a musical journey of her life’s “Walking Country Song” and how she now has her “Wings” to soar like the powerful woman she was designed to be. — Baker Brothers, Award-winning musicians touring with Kirk Franklin and Bishop T.D. Jakes

The deeply personal track and video is a staple to Erin’s life and draws inspiration from her southern roots and profound love of traditional country music. Be sure to follow Erin Duvall on all social media platforms to keep updated on the latest!

About Erin Duvall

There are many roles women play on a daily basis, creating a need for several different faces that each resemble the role authentically. Erin Duvall’s intention is to show you all of her roles and “faces” via her successful mediums of Music, Motherhood and Entrepreneurship. Collectively – “The Three Faces of Erin”. She aims to have you unmask your “faces”, embrace your roles and find what inspires you.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter, Erin Duvall, was raised on a foundation of country, blues, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll. Erin’s unique approach to music has drawn comparisons to singers like Janis Joplin, Natalie Maines, and Susan Tedeschi. As the fourth of five children in her family, Erin learned to advocate for herself and what she wanted at an early age, which was to always perform. By delivering raspy country vocals, Erin sets herself apart from other women in today’s country music scene. She belts, teases, and soars into listeners’ ears with her roadhouse bluesy tunes and the sultry sounds of her vocals.

Erin’s debut album, Out of Focus, was recorded in 2010 with producer and songwriter Rob Giles. Rob Giles is a singer-songwriter known for his solo work, along with working with Andy Summers of the Police and the band The Rescues.

Taking a pause to become a mother to four beautiful children and, as a single mother, she knows the importance of hard work and following your dreams. Currently, Erin is working with Terry and Simeon Baker of Baker Brothers Music. With over 30 years of experience, they have worked with Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Patty Austin, Wayne Newton, and Bishop TD Jakes, to name a few. Together they are working to perfectly blend country, gospel, and rock ‘n’ roll into one sound, showcasing the music that was rooted in Erin’s upbringing.

The story of Erin Duvall has taken her around the sun twice and led her back to her passion for music time and time again. As a mompreneur, Erin is the creator and founder of the children’s animated character Aunty E, who teaches children about all types of music. The exciting animated world of Aunty E started in 2006 with producer Billy Henry. Billy has worked with prominent acts like The Chicks, Courtyard Hounds, Fleetwood Mac, and Shakira. The project is very near and dear to Erin’s heart, and she is excited to share the progress with all of you as she revamps it. Aunty E now features over twenty characters, a book series, and an album.

As an influential philanthropist, Erin Duvall and her sister, Molly Duvall Thomas, founded a multimedia brand known as Sisters of Red. Sharing their love of fashion, design, travel, and all things real and beautiful, Sisters of Red started in 2017 as a creative outlet to share their inspiration. As a sister-duo, the two share a passion for giving to help make a difference in the lives of others.

“I have grown up with two very strong examples of family first, hard work and giving back. So now, as a single mother of four, I feel very strongly to leave a legacy behind for my children that makes them proud,” says Duvall. With the passion that burns inside Erin Duvall, she will excel in all aspects of her career, especially in an ever-increasing world of burn-outs and flashes that dispense as quickly as the wick is lit.

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning PR and Marketing firm in Nashville, Tennessee. At Dead Horse Branding, we create, design, and refine the many elements of brands, bringing together each moving piece to ensure the brand will strike the right chord every time. Branding is an identity developed via our DH7 formula; strategic planning, logo / image design, photography / visual assets, website, marketing / social media, publicity and licensing. We build an image and promote the brand all under one roof. Our branding abilities help us to work across a multi-range of industries including fashion, music, entertainment, culinary, interior design, business, franchises, construction and many more. Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo Band), Mushroom Records, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, HENDRIX Music Academy, TEDx, NAMM, Bootsy Collins, Songwriting University, Bo Diddley Estate, Country Music Producer Tony Brown, Music Expo, The Today Show, HGTV, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi’s Cupcakes, Lionesgate, and The Hallmark Channel are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working with. We work with clients internationally, with headquarters in both Nashville, TN and Australia.

