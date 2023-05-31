Embark on a Musical Getaway with Stacy Gabel’s Great Escape

Add some fun and upbeat vibes to your summer playlist with Stacy Gabel’s new single “Great Escape”, the ultimate feel-good track for summertime! Perfect for outdoor adventures, cruising on the water, or just chilling with friends.

With its catchy melody and lively lyrics, “Great Escape” is sure to get you in the mood for warm sunny days spent in the open air, and have you singing along in no time! Don’t miss out on this exciting new release from one of the most promising artists of the year.

Stacy Gabel is an accomplished and award winning performer and singer/songwriter. A graduate of AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC), and a member of SAG/AFTRA, she has appeared in many TV & film roles including “Charmed” and “General Hospital” to name a few.

She has been gaining national and international attention recently, winning several Global Music awards and a Los Angeles Pinnacle Film award for Best Song and making press appearances on PBS, NBC, FOX, Forbes Living Magazine and on various music blogs and podcasts. Her music has topped the Indie European Charts and received many spins on international and US radio stations.

Stacy is also a former TV promo producer/writer at Nickelodeon/MTV Networks in NYC and Los Angeles, and is thrilled to be teaming up with TV/Film Producer Anthony Friedman, a former Nickelodeon colleague, on “Great Escape”.

