Elena Matei Won’t Let “Fate” Get In The Way Of True Love

Renowned international supermodel and pop artist Elena Matei has unveiled her new alluring single “Fate.” This passionate and dynamic song beautifully captures the unfathomable love that someone holds for their partner. Along with the single is a stunning visual that portrays the essence of “Fate.” The song is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide, and the video is available on YouTube.

In this enchanting composition, Elena Matei skillfully weaves together emotive vocals and evocative instrumentation to create a sense of intimacy and passion. Through “Fate,” listeners are transported on a journey through the powerful infatuation and attraction brought on by a partner, ultimately discovering its transformative and everlasting element. “‘Fate’ is about deep love and connection of two souls who seem to know each other from another life,” says Matei. “If fate tried to set them apart, they would fight with angels for their love.” This track was written by Elena Mattei and Greg Shilling and produced by Stephen Santa Teresa.

Coupled with the new single is a mesmerizing visual narrative directed by Justin Thorne. Through vivid imagery and expressive choreography, the video focuses on Matei’s storytelling and paints a picture of two lovers amid their amorous relationship with moments of euphoria, intimacy, and heartache. Each scene is infused with a kaleidoscope of Matei’s emotions, capturing the highs and lows of a romantic connection.

Elena Matei, hailing from the agricultural landscape of the Eastern European Republic of Moldova, discovered her love for music at a young age. While her peers were playing outdoors, she found solace in singing, with music becoming her constant companion and source of inspiration. Initially focusing on national folkloric music, she later pursued training in pop opera at an academy in Romania. At 16, she unexpectedly delved into modeling, kickstarting a successful career. Spotted by a renowned agent in New York, she signed with Elite Models and gained international recognition by working with top brands like Tommy Hilfiger, The Blonds, Kentina, Beach Bunny, Guess, and Revlon. Noteworthy are her features in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and ELLE. Embracing her multifaceted talents, Elena Matei seamlessly blends her modeling prowess with her passion for music, captivating audiences worldwide. With a growing audience of over 377k on Instagram, Matei is gearing up to release her debut album in 2024, marking the culmination of two years of hard work. Her debut single, “Rock It,” gained praise from champions at People Magazine, Broadway World, and more.

Join Elena Matei on her musical journey with her new single and video for “Fate.” You can follow Matei through her Instagram @elena__matei and her website ElenaMatei.com.