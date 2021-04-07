D.C. w/PBX & Reba McEntire “Delrick Dvon Campbell”: Urban Radio Download Available
D’von “D.C.” Campbell, raised in Walton County, FL, demonstrates his extraordinary talent in writing and his artistry of rap. His new & upcoming hit single “Survivor (feat. PBX & Reba McEntire)” is making a statement for this year. His unique lyrics tell a story of how most people survived this pandemic from last year. It is clearly an “Inspirational Song” like none other!
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: D.C. w/PBX & Reba McEntire
Song Title: Survivor
Publishing: Delrick Dvon Campbell
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: PBX Music
Publishing Affiliation 2: SESAC
Album Title: Survivor
Record Label: Platinum Level Production
|Record Label:
|Platinum Level Production
|Leisha McKinley-Beach
|8507668067
|platinumlevelproduction@gmail.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Leisha McKinley