Country Radio’s Winning Streak Continues

Eric Church keeps his streak of Country hits alive and well and make no mistake about that. His new “Darkest Hour” (EMI Nashville) is really quite an anthem and our stations are loving this one big time. Also getting raves and praise these days is Bryan Martin. His single “Wolves Cry” (Avg Joes/New Revolution) is a showcase in why this recording artist has done so well early on. The best in songwriting can be found here and from the early stats shows this single could really go “all the way”. A strong showing indeed for Bryan Martin and much to be proud of here.

Nate Smith is about as hot as any new Country recording artist can be these days. The single “Fix What You Didn’t Break” (RCA Nashville) is really cleaver and if you want to talk about some master songwriting, well look no further than right here my friends. Shaboozey has really become the darling of the Country world. Starting with a well-deserved nod for this year’s Grammy Awards & the CMA, his follow-up in “Highway” (American Dogwood/Empire) is really quite something. There is no doubt that the best new artist out there in 2024 is Shaboozey. Morgan Wallen keeps his streak of top hits alive and well. Once again he is going for the crossover as his new single “Love Somebody” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) pulls past the pack. We also see that it is moving over to Top40 & Hot AC as his label is pulling out all of the stops for him. What a true comeback Morgan has made in the music world. Joe Nichols has teamed up with Annie Bosko for what has to be one of the best duets in town. “Better Than You” (Quartz Hill) is the jam that I’m talking about and if you have not added this to your favorite song playlist then what are you waiting for? It’s truly one of the best out there as we close out 2024.

Drew Baldridge has a real good thing going and proves it in every way possible. “Tough People” (Stoney Creek) is the track that is getting a big thumbs up from our panel of music & program directors. It’s a solid winner from start to finish. Brad Paisley is back at it at the Country format and that is always a welcome sign at that. “Truck Still Works” (EMI Nashville) is really quite a strong offering and with a little added playing from Brad this is a solid hit single at that. John Morgan has joined forces with the great Jason Aldean for another monster Country single. Everybody is singing the praises of the song “Friends Like That” (Night Train/Broken Bow). It’ a great story song and if you want to talk about strong song writing this is most certainly it. Kane Brown is at his best with his latest track. “Backseat Driver” (RCA Nashville) is the jam that I’m talking about. Kane is such a strong recording artist and we are most certainly happy with all of his success is Country music. This most certainly has #1 written all over it.

Kelsey Ballerini has teamed up with pop star Noah Kahan for a song that is fast becoming a real favorite on Country radio. “Cowboys Cry Too” (Black River) is about as good as it gets and radio seems to be all over this one big time. Old Dominion has a lot going on it seems each and every time. “Coming Home” (Columbia Nashville) is their current hit single and you have to love this one from start to finish. We will see how it all plays out in the coming month. Joey Canyon is back with another winner. The follow-up to his chart topping “Up Yours” he returns with “Real Strong Stuff” (Glo-Dot). The first week out the new single ranked #1 “most added” on both our Country and Country Digital charts. This is a sign that he has a real winner on his hands once again. Rob Georg has another winner on his hands. His latest in “Climb This Mountain” (Coast) puts him well above the pack. Jenny Lupien & Mason Meyer bring

“Back To You” (On The Road) to country radio with much fanfare. Robert Ross has had a solid 2024 and showed us how it’s done with his solid “Drink Um down” (MTS). Johnny Dan brings his anthem “Coming Home For Christmas” back out there to some amazing fanfare.