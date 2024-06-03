Country Radio: Bigger & Bader

Cole Swindell continues to work his magic at Country most every step of the way. His latest in “Forever To Me” (Warner Nashville/WMN) once again showcases his immense talent and it’s get to see him doing so well at the format that is well deserved at best. Also love seeing this new Morgan Wallen collaboration with Ernest. entitled “Cowgirls” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) is we can just get Morgan to calm down a bit he could be going even better out there. The talent is obvious but the attitude is a bit lacking in substance.

Dasha and the single “Austin” (Warner/WMN) is fast becoming a big deal at the format. You know you have a real winner on your hands when you start tracking a song at multi-formats. That’s when you know you have a crossover Hit and this one does just that. The new Luke Bryan single is off like a rocket but he may no be, His new “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” (Capitol Nashville) is solid but his antics on stage with the recent slip and fall could end him up in the ER if he’s not careful. Take it easy Luke, we need you around.

Dan + Shay always seems to be ahead of the pack and in every way. Their latest single in “Bigger Houses” is just what we’ve been waiting for and the response for this one has been pretty stellar. They are truly one of the best duo groups out at Country radio today and we wish them the very best. Cody Johnson has also been on a role as of late. His current “Dirt Cheap” (CoJo/Warner/WMN) is about as hot as they get and our music and program directors are all over this one from coast to coast. Make sure to give this one a little extra attention on your personal music playlist and you will be glad you did.

Drew Baldridge has a hit brewing big time on the Country format. “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” (Lyric Ridge) took awhile to take hold but now that the song has been given time to sink in, it’s really off like a rocket. It’s excellent song writing at its very best and Nashville sure knows how to pick them. I’m also thrilled to see that Gabby Barrett is back with a new single. One of my all-time favorites from American Idol, she shines as her latest entry in “Dance Like No One’s Watching” (Warner Nashville/WAR) takes flight. It’s the perfect track for Gabby and we wish her the very best at radio with this gem.

Chris Stapleton pulling past the pack with yet another excellent song. Most everything he has had out lately has really been home-run material but he gives us yet his very best with the new single “Think I’m In Love With You” (Mercury Nashville). Great song that should be around for years to come. Also taking advantage of a good thing is Nate Smith. The first time I heard the single “Bulletproof” (RCA Nashville) I knew something special was going on. What a great song this is and make sure to add it to your playlist now.

Dylan Scott is building more fans by the minute at Country radio. His latest is the song called “This Town’s Been Too Good To..” (Curb) you just know that something magical is happening. Jelly Roll has truly been “on a roll” and he does is better than most with this fast rising “Halfway To Hell” (Stoney Creek/BMG). His stint as a mentor on American Idol was quite brilliant and what a warm and gracious guy he seems to be. John Morgan has joined forces with Jason Aldean for a real solid barn-burner. “Friends Like That” (Night Train/Broken Bow) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a smash hit this is – amazing! Bryan Martin is rocking the free world with “We Ride” (Avg Joes/New Revolution). What a monster this has turned out to be. I’m also happy to see that Chris Young is taking his single “Young Love & Saturday Nights” (RCA Nashville) all the way home. It proves the point that you have to stick with these songs to make them happen. Conner Smith just landed another one with “Roulette On The Heart” (Valory/Big Loud) featuring Hailey Whitters so look out for this one. Cody Johnson is rocking strong with his ever so brilliant “Dirt Cheap” (CoJo/Warner/WMN). Joey Canyon is back with a real smash in “Up Yours” (Glo-Dot). This is one great song and we are all so thrilled to have Joey back on the charts of New Music Weekly. Again this our big Winners and New Breaking Hits issue so a major congrats to all of our NMA winners and you have a lot to be proud of.