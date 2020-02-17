Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum To Set The Stage For In Harmony: CRS at the Museum at CRS 2020

On Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, in partnership with Sony Music Nashville, will welcome Country Radio Seminar 2020 attendees to In Harmony: CRS at the Museum, a private cocktail reception with performances by Adam Doleac, Niko Moon, and Tenille Townes. The night will also feature a performance from students who recently participated in the museum’s Words & Music songwriting program, which integrates songwriting into standard reading and writing lessons.

The reception will be held in the museum’s Event Hall, where museum representatives will welcome radio and industry attendees and share information about the museum’s educational programming and current exhibits, which include Brooks & Dunn: Kings of Neon, Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors, Still Rings True: The Enduring Voice of Keith Whitley, We Could: The Songwriting Artistry of Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, American Currents, and Outlaws and Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70s.

CRS registrants also receive complimentary admission to tour the museum Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

“We look forward to celebrating our shared love of country music with this year’s CRS attendees,” said Sharon Brawner, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “With performances from Adam, Niko, and Tenille, as well as a student performance from our storied Words & Music program, it is evident that the genre’s future is bright.”

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. The official mobile app for Country Radio Seminar is now available for download on iPhone and Android mobile devices. The CRS 2020 app provides attendees with an expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing, integrated calendar upgrades, and other event news.

About Country Radio Seminar:

Country Radio Seminar is an annual convention designed to educate and promote the exchange of ideas and business practices in the Country music industry, with specific emphasis on issues relevant to Country Radio. Country Radio Seminar 2020 is set for Feb. 19-21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for Country Radio Seminar is currently $699 per person and is available for purchase at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. Additionally, the CRS host hotel, Omni Nashville, is accepting reservations. For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com, and follow CRS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Additional information can be obtained by calling 615-327-4487.

About the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum:

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves, and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibits, publications, and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. The museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and for the last five consecutive years has welcomed over one million patrons each year, placing it among the 10 most-visited history museums in the U.S. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported by Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission, Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001. Guests are invited to follow the museum on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Adam Doleac:

Arista Nashville recording artist Adam Doleac recently impacted country radio with his debut single “Famous,” and released the music video of the song which stars TV celebs Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. Already a No. 1 hit on SiriusXM’s The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown, “Famous” is already one of the most-added tracks on radio in the new year. A Hattiesburg, Mississippi native, Doleac became impassioned with music in college. The Rolling Stone Country “Artist to Watch” received a scholarship to the University of Southern Mississippi where he not only played baseball, but wrote songs with his teammates and learned to play guitar. After he began playing hometown area gigs, Doleac posted a performance of one of his songs on YouTube which accrued millions of views and caught the attention of Sony/ATV Music Publishing. A co-writer of songs recorded by such stars as Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, and Hootie and the Blowfish, Doleac has staked his claim as one to watch in Nashville. Dubbed “the hero country needs” by Popdust, he has toured with Carrie Underwood, Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. Doleac’s music has been described by Rolling Stone as “anchored not only in the trends of Top 40 radio, but also the blue-collar grit of Bob Seger and the bluesy influence of his Mississippi hometown.”

About Niko Moon:

RCA Nashville recording artist and Texas native Niko Moon relocated to Douglasville, GA at age 10, equidistance from hip-hop hub Atlanta and country breeding ground Newnan, GA, inspiring Moon’s artful persona: a mix of hooky melodies, shrewd wordplay and edgy, electronic beats. The genre-defying singer/songwriter has written five No. 1 hits: Zac Brown Band’s “Loving You Easy,” “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Keep Me In Mind,” and “Heavy Is The Head.” Named a 2020 artist to watch by CMT and Amazon Music, Moon’s “decidedly ear catching” (MusicRow) solo debut “GOOD TIME” has amassed more than 21 million on-demand streams as the innovative rising star brings his one-of-a-kind live show on the road with Ryan Hurd. Primed for a globetrotting 2020, Moon is set for high-profile festival stops across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. He is currently self-producing his debut project alongside longtime collaborator and friend Josh Murty. For more information, visit NikoMoon.com.

About Tenille Townes:

Canadian-born and Nashville-based, Townes is nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year at the 2020 Juno Awards and recently won four awards at the 2019 Canadian Country Music Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Somebody’s Daughter”), Anthem Entertainment Songwriter of the Year and Video of the Year (“Somebody’s Daughter”). Winning all four of her nominated categories, Townes lead the night with the most awards received. She is also a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing Artist, an iHeartCountry’s “On The Verge” artist and has been included in Amazon Music’s “2019 Artists To Watch,” CMT’s “Next Women of Country,” iHeart Radio’s “Artists To Watch in 2019,” “The Bobby Bones Show’s” “Class of 2019,” CMT’s “Listen Up” and the inaugural class of “Opry NextStage.” Townes also recently participated in Cracker Barrel’s “Five Decades, One Voice” campaign—a project created to highlight the importance of women in country music by celebrating legendary female artists and those following in their footsteps. For the project, Townes was personally selected by Brandi Carlile to collaborate on new versions of two songs—Townes’ “ Somebody’s Daughter” and Carlile’s “Fulton County Jane Doe.”

In addition to her work as a musician and songwriter, Townes remains committed to charitable causes including her own initiative, Big Hearts For Big Kids, which has raised over $1.9 million to date benefiting a youth shelter in her hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta. More information can be found at bigheartsforbigkids.com.