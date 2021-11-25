Constance Hauman “Rare Christmas” Out Now: Radio/Media Download

Constance-Hauman-cover.jpg

Constance Hauman (born 1961) is a soprano. She attended Northwestern University. Constance Hauman performed the title role in the live recording of Alban Berg’s Lulu (Chandos) made in Copenhagen in 1996 at the Queen of Denmark’s Castle. Shifting from her longstanding classical career, Constance Hauman’s first full-length release of original songs, Falling into Now, was chosen by the Guardian UK Music Critic Caroline Sullivan as one of the top 10 best pop albums of 2015, coming in at No. 8 between Mark Ronson and Florence and The Machine.

