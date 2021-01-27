“Come And Stay With Me”: Rock song from the Phil Mitchell Band

The Phil Mitchell Band is a band out of Chicago, Illinois. The band is known for several rock songs with energetic guitar solos. “Come and Stay with Me” is from the “Crossroads” album. Other notable rock songs include “White Horse Rider” and “Never Let it Die” from the new album “A Better World”. The song is builds up reminds you of Supertramp with the piano and U2.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Song Title: Come And Stay With Me

Publishing: Morning Star Recordings

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Crossroads

Record Label: Morning Star Recordings