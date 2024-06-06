Claire London Releases Sultry Genre-Bending Track “Black Leather”

Singer-songwriter Claire London has unveiled her latest single, “Black Leather,” a soulful concoction that melds soul, blues, rock, and pop. This marks a vibrant new phase in her musical journey. “Black Leather” is now available to stream and download on all major platforms globally.

Featuring Claire London’s rich, iconic voice, “Black Leather” weaves through various musical styles, starting with a guitar-picked introduction that sets a compelling tone. The track layers dynamic melodies and a robust drumbeat, enhancing the sultry vocals and minimalist instrumentation. This combination evokes deep feelings of love and self-improvement, inspired by the first time London met her husband. “Black leather, love letter, you’re the only one that’s gonna make me better, baby. A lover like no other, everything about you wants to make me be better, baby,” she sings. Produced by Grammy-winning Mitch Dane (Jars of Clay), this track is the third single from her forthcoming EP, Stardust, and her first release since 2020. London notes, “‘Black Leather’ is the sexiest one of the bunch, loosely based on meeting my husband, but is essentially about meeting someone who inspires you to be your best self.”

From a young age, Claire London realized her natural talent for singing and was determined to make music a significant part of her life. At 22, she moved to New York City to chase her musical dreams, performing in girl groups and cover bands, which led her to The Cutting Room Studios, where she first adopted the stage name Claire London. It was there she launched her initial album, Like a Machine, and an EP, Hit The Switch. In 2015, she co-founded Female Frequency, a collaborative space for women in the music industry, and relocated to Los Angeles to advance her career. After becoming a mother in 2020, Claire started the Mamas in Music Podcast in connection with the Mamas in Music non-profit, and was inspired to make a musical shift. She headed to Nashville, meeting producer, Mitch Dane, and embracing a sound that is both raw and genuine, drawing influences from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, The Civil Wars, and Jack White. Her upcoming EP, Stardust, reflects her rock and blues origins and showcases her authentic artistic identity.

“Black Leather” showcases Claire London’s evolution, revealing a passionate and untamed side of her artistry that stands distinct from her previous work. The song captures the essence of her journey and the transformative power of inspiration in love and art. Listen to “Black Leather” on all streaming platforms now and follow Claire London on Instagram @clairelondonmusic. Visit her website clairelondon.com to keep up with her latest musical developments.