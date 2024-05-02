Cindë Tells the Tale of Her Transformation in “Villain Origin Story”

From the fiery depths of personal evolution, the enigmatic and bold multi-instrumentalist, Cindë, emerges with her latest creation, “Villain Origin Story.” This new single carves a narrative of metamorphosis from anguish to empowerment, chronicling the seismic shift from a betrayed lover to worst nightmare. “Villain Origin Story” is streaming now on all digital platforms worldwide via Spooky Action Records.

“Villain Origin Story,” which is a centerpiece of her forthcoming EP, More Awake Less Alive, heralds a turning point in Cindë’s musical odyssey. The track encapsulates the catastrophic level of rage born out of grief—painting a vivid picture of an angelic figure’s fall from grace and the resultant birth of a villain. It’s a song that’s as much a personal purging as it is a universal anthem for anyone who’s ever felt transformed by the trials of life. Cindë channels her tempestuous journey through the visceral lyrics and the thunderous chords, orchestrating a symphony of raw emotion that’s both haunting and invigorating. On the track’s making, Cindë reflects, “There was a point where the series of events that transpired and the level of hurt I experienced changed me as a person. I wrote the lyrics using dramatic biblical references combined with a heavy drop C guitar riff to really drive home the depth and proportion of the rage I felt.” With production helmed by the acclaimed Mike Tompa (Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada), the song’s intricate layers are expertly mixed by GRAMMY-nominated Phil Hotz (Elton John, Alvvays, Dua Lipa) and brought to full dimension by the mastering of Kristian Montano (Ciara, Alice Glass). This song is poised to become a rallying cry for those who refuse to remain silent in the face of adversity and encourages the listener to rise, and be indomitable and defiant.

Cindë, known for her potent blend of pop-punk, emo, and industrial soundscapes, continues to defy genres and expectations. Her gripping storytelling and electrifying performances have earned her a spot in the vanguard of today’s music scene, resonating with fans across the globe. Having already made an impression in the industry with her initial radio hit “Hittin’ It” and collaborations that have achieved impressive streaming numbers, and lead single, “VICTIM!,” Cindë’s current endeavor is set to further solidify her status as a dynamic presence in the music world. Her previous success has included features on Spotify’s New Music Friday and acclaimed playlists like It’s a Bop and Pop All Day.

The release of “Villain Origin Story” promises to be a compelling addition to Cindë’s discography, inviting listeners to experience the transformation from victim to protagonist in their own life narratives. The track, available now on all digital platforms, leads the charge towards the full release of the EP, More Awake Less Alive. Prepare to be enthralled, inspired, and perhaps a touch villainous. Join Cindë on this gripping journey from the serene heavens to the riotous depths as she redefines what it means to be the hero of one’s own story – or in this case, the villain. Fans and new listeners alike can delve into Cindë’s world via her website iamcinde.com, and by following her on Instagram at @iamcinde.