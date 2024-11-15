Christie Cook Releases Nostalgic New Single, “Roseville Fair”

Singer-songwriter Christie Cook is set to release her latest single, “Roseville Fair,” a heartwarming cover of Bill Staines’ beloved song. This autumn release transports listeners to a simpler time, telling the timeless love story of a couple who met, danced, and fell in love at the local county fair.

With a beautiful blend of fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and rich three-part harmonies, Christie’s rendition of “Roseville Fair” evokes the magic of a fairground romance. The song’s vivid imagery, like “the moon came up so quiet in the sky” and “the band was a-tunin’,” conjures the nostalgic feel of love unfolding under autumn skies.

“Roseville Fair” is a perfect reflection of Christie’s signature style—warm, emotive, and steeped in meaning. Her heartfelt delivery of this cherished classic promises to leave listeners with a lasting sense of joy and nostalgia.