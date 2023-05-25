Chase Rice: Cruisin’ To The Top

Chase Rice was born September 19, 1985. A country music singer, songwriter and reality television personality, he first came to prominence in 2010 while he was a contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua, where he was the runner-up to Jud “Fabio” Birza. In the same year Rice began focusing on a career in country music, and later co-wrote the diamond-certified single “Cruise”, performed by Florida Georgia Line. Rice has released five studio albums. He has also scored two number-one singles with “Eyes On You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” (featuring FGL). Prior to 2010, Rice was a former college football linebacker for the North Carolina Tar Heels and a former NASCAR pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports. He was born in Florida and then raised on a farm in Asheville, North Carolina. After graduating from UNC, Rice was selected to join the Hendrick Motorsports pit crew as the rear tire carrier for Ryan Newman’s Nationwide Series car. He also worked on Jimmie Johnson’s Sprint Cup Series car and won two championships with the Lowe’s team. Chase began playing guitar in college. He cites his father as the inspiration for his career, recalling his father saying “boy anyone can play guitar, but no one is gonna really listen to you until you start singing. His first studio album, Friday Nights & Sunday Mornings, was released in 2010. This 13-track album includes the first song he ever wrote/recorded, “Larger Than Life”, which is about the passing of his father. In July 2012, he signed with Creative Artists Agency. He was a co-writer of Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” which topped charts. In October 2013, he released Ready Set Roll, a six-song EP including the title track. The physical version of the album was released in November 2013 and included the bonus song “Jack Daniel’s and Jesus”. On January 29, 2014, the official “Ready Set Roll” music video premiered exclusively on CMT. The next day the video debuted on VEVO. He partnered with Columbia Records for distribution of “Ready Set Roll” in 2014. Chase has been on a roll ever since and has never looked back.