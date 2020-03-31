Bryce Vine Releases New Version Of “Baby Girl” Featuring Jeremih

Multiplatinum Bryce Vine has shared a new version of his single “Baby Girl,” featuring GRAMMY-nominated rapper & producer Jeremih. “Baby Girl” is already off to a fiery start, with more than 3 million streams and counting, Jeremih brought even more heat to get you up and dancing in your living room. Bryce explains, “As if making a record with Chad Hugo wasn’t cool enough, I’ve got another legend now on the song! Jeremih is one of those songwriters you can’t help but idolize. I honestly had no idea where else this song could go, but Jeremih took it to this sexy whole new place, and it blew my mind.”

“[Baby Girl] has an undeniable It Factor that practically demands repeat listens. Is it too soon to declare contenders for song of summer?” E! ONLINE “Bryce Vine has been curating the perfect summer soundtrack, single-by-single…taking the heat up another notch with ‘Baby Girl.’” MTV

Bryce Vine hasn’t slowed down since his breakthrough success with the 2X Platinum “Drew Barrymore,” spending 2019 on sold out headline tours across the U.S., earning further hits with the Platinum “La La Land (feat. YG)” and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury, and is now approaching 1 billion streams worldwide across his catalog. He’s performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.