Brooke Moriber to Release Single “More Love” and Perform Select Shows

Former Broadway star and current Reviver Records Country music sensation Brooke Moriber’s brand new single “More Love” will be available Fri April 19th on all the major music services. Pre-save here!

More Love is a song for this moment – reminding us what we can do together if we just open our hearts. It’s an anthem that demands that we not only recognize how similar we all are but also that we can love each other for our differences

We need more love, Maybe more than ever,

We need more us, Coming back together

More of what we’re here to do,

This crazy world is living proof

We need more – More Love!

Watch this breakout artist perform her poignant new track and many of her previous hits including “Half a Heart”, “Little Bit Of You”, and “This Town Made Us” live at stops across the country in April and May 2024 at select special events.

First on Saturday, Apr 6th, Brooke plays as part of the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival at Commodore Grille located at 2613 West End Ave in Nashville. The show also features friends Bill DiLuigi, The Heels, Mark Narmore and Jude Toy. The 32nd annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is happening from April 2nd – 6th, featuring over four hundred songwriters spanning multiple genres at ten venues across Music City.

On Friday April 12th, she’s at Industry Makers, 344 New York Ave in Huntington, Long Island NY for Maxwell’s LI Bandstand, where she will celebrate the release of “More Love” with support from New York’s My Country 96.1.

Brooke will also appear at Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC), happening April 23rd – 25th, 2024 in Napa Valley, CA. The 2024 LITVGC lineup also includes Scotty McCreery, Rodney Atkins, Sara Evans, Drew Baldridge, Laura Bryna, Anderson Daniels, Wesley Dean, The Dryes, ERNEST, Larry Fleet, Elliot Greer, Kelsey Hart, Scotty Hasting, Levi Hummon, LoCash, MacKenzie Porter, Charly Reynolds, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Hailey Whitters with more to be announced. LITVGC pairs exclusive access to today’s hottest country artists with Napa Valley’s celebrated winemakers and world-renowned chefs during an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime event. Since its formation, the event has featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne and many more.

Then Saturday May 11th, Brooke Moriber and friends return once again to the legendary The Bitter End on Bleecker Street in NYC for the third installment of new bi-monthly Songwriters in the Round series “Nashville in New York (NINY)”. The New York native and current Nashville resident will host and perform at this intimate acoustic storytellers style performance event, also featuring songwriter Emily Shackelton, Victoria Banks and more. Previous NINY shows have showcased the talents of Jeff Cohen, Kara DioGuardi, Ian Flanigan, Toby Lightman, members of the 615 Collective (which includes tunesmiths Aaron Goodvin, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt), and Jon Stone.

Brooke is also planning a return to this year’s Montauk Music Festival, happening May 16th – 19th in Montauk, New York. Details to be announced.

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated press), she went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently in 2019 and later signed with Nashville’s Reviver Records.

Brooke’s music has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country (Little Bit of You, Half A Heart, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM’s Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a “stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist” (Country Swag) and a “force to be reckoned with in Country music” (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke recently released a self-titled album and launched “Nashville in New York”, a series of Nashville style songwriters’ rounds sponsored by Music Choice Network bringing some of country music’s top talents to the iconic Bitter End in her hometown New York City.

