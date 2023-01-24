brii-cover

Brii Elliss Releases New Song “Bad Idea” About Experiences Dating In Your Twenties

Up-and-coming pop artist Brii Elliss showcases a sultry, rich voice and dynamic songwriting in new single “Bad Idea”.

The third single from her highly anticipated EP Solitaire, “Bad Idea” is about Brii’s experiences dating in your twenties; specifically, a past relationship with someone who could never fully commit. Written during a time when she was feeling especially nostalgic, this intimate pop R&B track perfectly encapsulates the feeling of regret that often comes along with revisiting bad decisions made during previous relationships. “It came to a point where I ended things because he couldn’t give me what I needed and he kept trying to change me into someone I’m not,” says Brii of the song’s inspiration. “‘Bad Idea’ is all about going back to an ex when you know it’s not going anywhere and know they’re not good for you. I’ve learned that even though it may give you instant gratification and temporary warmth to go back to something that was comfortable, it’s a better idea to move forward and not look back.” A smooth, soothing exploration of the experience of being single in the current dating culture – “Bad Idea” shows how fragile someone can be when they’re blinded by attraction, yet leaves the listener with a feeling of self-empowerment as they make a better choice for themselves. Working with Grammy-winning producer Synematik, Brii’s sultry rich tone is on full display as the bittersweet lyrics showcase her brilliant ability to weave her stories into a soundscape that captures listeners and keeps them coming back for more.

About Brii Elliss:

Up-and-coming pop artist Brii Elliss is a singer-songwriter who brings a certain closeness to her lyrics, giving testament to the power of storytelling in music. With an Irish father and Puerto Rican mother, her voice and life experiences create a unique blend that filters into her songs effortlessly, showcasing a sultry R&B chill-pop soundscape that captivates and entrances listeners. Working with Grammy-winning producer Synematik to create her signature buttery sound, Brii pulls inspiration from artists like Amber Mark, H.E.R., Snoh Aalegra, Jhene Aiko, and Jazmine Sullivan, with a deeply rich tone that is quickly creating a buzz in the music community. A New Jersey native who has been singing since she can remember, Brii was on the path to stardom by the age of 12, having already auditioned for the famed X-Factor show and made it through several rounds. Throughout high school, she continued pursuing this passion by writing new songs and recording them, honing her piano skills, and preparing to move to LA where she attended college at Loyola Marymount University and graduated with her Bachelors degree in music. As she began to record her own music she realized how much she needed music to be center stage in her life. “I’m in my element when I am recording and surrounded by other creatives. It feels like home to me, and it’s still my happy place today.” Needless to say, her happiness and passion in the studio shines through her work as her debut single garnered over 17K streams upon release while showcasing her authentic songwriting and silky low voice. Fans have already started rallying behind her and eagerly anticipate what’s to come next for this budding artist. Lucky for them, Brii has lots of new music up her sleeve for 2023 and plans to share her soulful vibe with the world… one song at a time.

