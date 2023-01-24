Brii Elliss Releases New Song “Bad Idea” About Experiences Dating In Your Twenties

Up-and-coming pop artist Brii Elliss is a singer-songwriter who brings a certain closeness to her lyrics, giving testament to the power of storytelling in music. With an Irish father and Puerto Rican mother, her voice and life experiences create a unique blend that filters into her songs effortlessly, showcasing a sultry R&B chill-pop soundscape that captivates and entrances listeners. Working with Grammy-winning producer Synematik to create her signature buttery sound, Brii pulls inspiration from artists like Amber Mark, H.E.R., Snoh Aalegra, Jhene Aiko, and Jazmine Sullivan, with a deeply rich tone that is quickly creating a buzz in the music community. A New Jersey native who has been singing since she can remember, Brii was on the path to stardom by the age of 12, having already auditioned for the famed X-Factor show and made it through several rounds. Throughout high school, she continued pursuing this passion by writing new songs and recording them, honing her piano skills, and preparing to move to LA where she attended college at Loyola Marymount University and graduated with her Bachelors degree in music. As she began to record her own music she realized how much she needed music to be center stage in her life. “I’m in my element when I am recording and surrounded by other creatives. It feels like home to me, and it’s still my happy place today.” Needless to say, her happiness and passion in the studio shines through her work as her debut single garnered over 17K streams upon release while showcasing her authentic songwriting and silky low voice. Fans have already started rallying behind her and eagerly anticipate what’s to come next for this budding artist. Lucky for them, Brii has lots of new music up her sleeve for 2023 and plans to share her soulful vibe with the world… one song at a time.