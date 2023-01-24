Brii Elliss Releases New Song “Bad Idea” About Experiences Dating In Your Twenties
Up-and-coming pop artist Brii Elliss showcases a sultry, rich voice and dynamic songwriting in new single “Bad Idea”.
The third single from her highly anticipated EP Solitaire, “Bad Idea” is about Brii’s experiences dating in your twenties; specifically, a past relationship with someone who could never fully commit. Written during a time when she was feeling especially nostalgic, this intimate pop R&B track perfectly encapsulates the feeling of regret that often comes along with revisiting bad decisions made during previous relationships. “It came to a point where I ended things because he couldn’t give me what I needed and he kept trying to change me into someone I’m not,” says Brii of the song’s inspiration. “‘Bad Idea’ is all about going back to an ex when you know it’s not going anywhere and know they’re not good for you. I’ve learned that even though it may give you instant gratification and temporary warmth to go back to something that was comfortable, it’s a better idea to move forward and not look back.” A smooth, soothing exploration of the experience of being single in the current dating culture – “Bad Idea” shows how fragile someone can be when they’re blinded by attraction, yet leaves the listener with a feeling of self-empowerment as they make a better choice for themselves. Working with Grammy-winning producer Synematik, Brii’s sultry rich tone is on full display as the bittersweet lyrics showcase her brilliant ability to weave her stories into a soundscape that captures listeners and keeps them coming back for more.