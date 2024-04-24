Boyce Avenue Release Their Soulful Rendition of “The Lady in Red”

Boyce Avenue has released their newest cover of the hit song “The Lady in Red” by Chris De Burgh. The band’s take on the classic alt-rock track shows raw emotion and vulnerability. You can stream and download “The Lady in Red” now on all platforms worldwide and catch the corresponding video on YouTube this Sunday, April 14th.

Boyce Avenue has yet again put their unique spin on a classic song with the latest release of “The Lady in Red.” The simplicity of the piano instrumental brings focus to the clarity of the vocals and the depth behind the lyrics. The emotions can be felt by the listener, creating a sense of comfort and intimacy. The track additionally showcases the wide vocal range and the ease and comfortability of hitting the high notes of the chorus and bridge. Produced by Boyce Avenue themselves and mixed, mastered, and edited with the help of Grammy-nominated engineer Adam Barber, “The Lady in Red” is a thoughtful and passionate ballad that anyone can enjoy. The band explains their thought process in choosing this track, “We were drawn to ‘The Lady In Red’ because it’s another timeless classic that connects with so many people. Its graceful melody and heartfelt lyrics lend themselves perfectly to our acoustic style. With just piano and strings, we hoped to capture the intimacy and romance of the original while adding our own unique Boyce Avenue touch that our fans have been known to love.”

Boyce Avenue, an American band hailing from Sarasota, Florida, was founded by brothers Alejandro Manzano, Daniel Manzano, and Fabian Manzano. Renowned for their independent spirit, they hold the record for being the most viewed independent band globally per the Guinness Book of World Records. Their impressive catalog includes collaborations with celebrated figures from various domains, including actors like Sarah Hyland from Modern Family, Bea Miller of X-Factor, Fifth Harmony, and the talented Connie Talbot from Britain’s Got Talent. Their influence transcends studio albums, resonating deeply through their electrifying live performances. With a string of successful concerts in over 20 countries, Boyce Avenue has enthralled audiences in sold-out shows at prestigious venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and Araneta Coliseum, solidifying their stature as music industry stalwarts. Their enduring popularity and impact have garnered praise from esteemed publications like Billboard, NME, and Variety, cementing their legacy in the world of music.

Boyce Avenue’s “The Lady in Red” is a stripped-down version of the original song, exhibiting the sheer talent that the band brings to the table. The intensity of the vocals clearly demonstrates the deep-seated emotion and dedication to making the song their own. You can stream and download “The Lady in Red” on all platforms worldwide, and don’t forget to check out Boyce Avenue on Instagram and TikTok and take a look at their website BoyceAvenue.com.