Boyce Avenue Announces Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates

Boyce Avenue is officially going on the road again with the announcement of U.S. tour dates. Alejandro, Daniel, and Fabian Manzano will take the stage in 7 major cities, starting at City Winery in Nashville and ending at The Shelter in Detroit. You can purchase tickets here to see Boyce Avenue in action.

Boyce Avenue, YouTube’s renowned independent band, has been steadily releasing covers on the platform since 2007, gaining endless praise over the past 16 years. Their bi-weekly releases, including notable ones “Stick Season,” “Fast Car,” “Wonderwall,” and many more, have showcased the band’s sheer talent and ability to transform an already powerful song and make it their own. The band creates a sense of comfort and intimacy in their music, which translates even better with a live audience. The 8-show tour kicks off on August 19th in Nashville, TN, at City Winery and spans to Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, New York, Chicago, and Detroit.

In addition, Boyce Avenue has dropped their new take on the iconic Foo Fighters’ song “My Hero” paired with a new video on May 12th. “We chose to cover this song because it reminds us of the heroes we have in our lives. We thought its raw emotion and universal theme made it a perfect fit for our acoustic style, and allows us to connect with our fans through our interpretation,” said the band in a statement. This track once again highlights Boyce Avenue’s abilities to craft songs in their own style while expressing their emotions through raw vocals and acoustic guitar playing. Boyce Avenue produced “My Hero” and worked with Adam Barber to edit, mix, and master the new track.

The infamous cover band was originally formed in Sarasota, Florida, by brothers Alejandro, Daniel, and Fabian Manzano and quickly garnered success. Boyce Avenue is globally known as the most viewed independent band in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records and additionally has collaborated with many notable talents, including Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), Bea Miller (X-Factor), Fifth Harmony, and Connie Talbot (Britain’s Got Talent). They are no stranger to touring, performing in over 20 different countries, and even selling out world-renowned venues such as Royal Albert Hall and Araneta Coliseum. Boyce Avenue has been praised for its creativity and innovation by many significant publications, including Billboard, NME, and Variety.

Boyce Avenue is known for its unique ability to make songs their own and capture the hearts of a crowd on stage. To learn more about the tour and purchase tickets you can visit BoyceAvenue.com and check out their Instagram @BoyceAvenue.