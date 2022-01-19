Amplify Me featuring Rick Winsome “Like I Always Do” Now at Radio: Download Now

Amplify Me is the artist’s name of producer and guitar player Wim van Winsum. I live in Groningen, the Netherlands.

All music of Amplify Me is produced on the Ableton Live DAW. All instruments are played by me. I love to make electric guitar music and especially guitar instrumentals. I have a Gibson Les Paul Standard and a Fender Stratocaster.

My greatest inspirations have come from great guitar players such as Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton but also from players such as Mark Knopfler and Steve Vai. The most important thing about a good piece of guitar work is that it reaches you emotions and when the player experiences a direct line from their soul to their fingers while playing it.

Some of my songs are guitar instrumentals, and some of my songs I record with Rick Winsome, one of my sons who is a great singer, are rock, country rock or R&B. I don’t focus on one particular style, but I do think the songs are recognizable as having a typical ‘Amplify Me’ style.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Amplify Me w/Rick Winsome

Song Title: Like I Always Do

Publishing: Wim van Winsum

Publishing Affiliation: BUMA

Album Title: Like I Always Do

Record Label: AmplifyMe